Tokyo Olympics: ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜರ್ಮನಿ ತಂಡದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭಾರತ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡವು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದೆ. 41 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಂಚು ಲಭಿಸಿದ್ದು, ದೇಶದೆಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಕಂಚಿನ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಜನತೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಸಹಿತ ವಿವಿಧ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ನಾಯಕರು, ಸೆಲೆಬ್ರಿಟಿಗಳು ಪುರುಷರ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಭಾರತ ಪುರುಷರ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡ ಜರ್ಮನಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 5-4 ಗೋಲುಗಳ ಅಂತರದ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಕ್ಷಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

ಹಾಕಿ ಕಂಚು ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಎಂದು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಜನಸಾಮಾನ್ಯರು ಕೂಡ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್, ಟ್ವಿಟರ್, ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ ಮತ್ತು ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಸ್ಟೇಟಸ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾಗೆ ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಜತೆಗೆ ಸೆಲೆಬ್ರಿಟಿಗಳು ಕೂಡ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಕೋರಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ:

ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ:

 

 

 

 

ಬಸವರಾಜ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿ:

 

 

 

 

ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್:

 

 

 

 

ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್:

 

 

 

 

ವಿವಿಎಸ್ ‌ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ್:

 

 

 

 

ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್:

 

 

 

 

ಅಭಿನವ್ ಬಿಂದ್ರಾ:

 

 

 

 

ಪಿ.ಟಿ.ಉಷಾ:

 

 

 

 

ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ವಾದ್ರಾ;

 

 

 

 

ಅನಿಲ್ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ:

 

 

 

 

ಸುನಿಲ್ ಛೆಟ್ರಿ:

 

 

 

 

ಗೌತಮ್ ಗಂಭೀರ್:

 

 

 

 

ಸಾಕ್ಷಿ ಮಲಿಕ್:

 

 

 

 

ವಿಜೇಂದರ್ ಸಿಂಗ್:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

hockey india
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics
India men's hockey
Hockey

