Tokyo Olympics: ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜರ್ಮನಿ ತಂಡದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಭಾರತ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡವು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದೆ. 41 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಬಳಿಕ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಂಚು ಲಭಿಸಿದ್ದು, ದೇಶದೆಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಕಂಚಿನ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಜನತೆ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಸಹಿತ ವಿವಿಧ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ನಾಯಕರು, ಸೆಲೆಬ್ರಿಟಿಗಳು ಪುರುಷರ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಭಾರತ ಪುರುಷರ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡ ಜರ್ಮನಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 5-4 ಗೋಲುಗಳ ಅಂತರದ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಕ್ಷಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

ಹಾಕಿ ಕಂಚು ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಎಂದು ಬಣ್ಣಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಜನಸಾಮಾನ್ಯರು ಕೂಡ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್, ಟ್ವಿಟರ್, ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ ಮತ್ತು ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಸ್ಟೇಟಸ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾಗೆ ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಜತೆಗೆ ಸೆಲೆಬ್ರಿಟಿಗಳು ಕೂಡ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಕೋರಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ:

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ:

Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory! #Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

ಬಸವರಾಜ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿ:

What an amazing Match! Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team on winning the Bronze medal after defeating Germany with 5-4 Goals at #TokyoOlympics Proud Moment for every Indian !#IndvsGer #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/is5UueiYvp — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) August 5, 2021

ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್:

Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India! A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing.👏🏻 Entire 🇮🇳 is immensely proud!#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Rtko9kS63 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021

ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್:

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah

A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia

After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021

ವಿವಿಎಸ್ ‌ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ್:

Wow ! Wow !

Elated seeing the Indian Hockey Team coming back in grand style from being 3-1 down, fighting back and winning the bronze medal match against Germany, India's first medal in #Hockey since 1980 .#IndvsGer.

Many congratulations @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/gE2DBEnm5T — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 5, 2021

ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್:

Four decades..that is the wait India has had to win a Olympic medal in #Hockey . Just makes realise the sweetness of this victory.

Our boy's have done it. Should be a Watershed moment for the next gen. @TheHockeyIndia #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/2EbnZbbfUz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 5, 2021

ಅಭಿನವ್ ಬಿಂದ್ರಾ:

ಪಿ.ಟಿ.ಉಷಾ:

Congratulations to my sons for their exceptional performance to win the bronze medal. The entire country is proud of the show they have put on during the #Olympics. May this be the start of another golden era for Indian hockey! 🇮🇳🏑@TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 5, 2021

ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ವಾದ್ರಾ;

What an incredible game! Another medal for team India. So happy for our men’s hockey team. Well done!#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yxISeXjVaD — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 5, 2021

ಅನಿಲ್ ಕುಂಬ್ಳೆ:

ಸುನಿಲ್ ಛೆಟ್ರಿ:

Will be totally asking for a recording of this India-Germany game at some point. Till then, we are all the Indian Hockey Team today! Fantastic fightback, boys. To see us on the podium of an Olympic Games after 41 years is all things emotional. GET IN! #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 5, 2021

ಗೌತಮ್ ಗಂಭೀರ್:

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

ಸಾಕ್ಷಿ ಮಲಿಕ್:

ವಿಜೇಂದರ್ ಸಿಂಗ್: