19ನೇ ವರ್ಷದ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ

ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ವಿಜಯ ದಿವಸ: ಯೋಧರ ಸ್ಮರಣೆ

ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಇಂದು 19ನೇ ವರ್ಷದ ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ವಿಜಯ ದಿನ. ನವದೆಹಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಜಮ್ಮು–ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ನ ಡ್ರಾಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವೀರ ಯೋಧರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್ ಯುದ್ಧ 1999ರ ಮೇನಲ್ಲಿ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿ ಎರಡು ತಿಂಗಳ ಕಾಲ ನಡೆಯಿತು. ಲೇಹ್‌ ಹೆದ್ದಾರಿವರೆಗೆ ಆಕ್ರಮಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಪಾಕ್ ಸೇನೆಯನ್ನು ಹಿಮ್ಮೆಟ್ಟಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಯಿತು. ಸೇನೆಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 527 ಮಂದಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಯೋಧರು ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಾದರು.

ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕ ಪ್ರತ್ಯುತ್ತರ ನೀಡಿದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆ ಜುಲೈ 26ರಂದು ’ಆಪರೇಷನ್‌ ವಿಜಯ್‌’ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಿಸಿತು. ಅಂದಿನಿಂದ ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ ದಿನ ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

‘ಶಾಂತಿಯನ್ನು ಕದಡಲು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸಿದವರಿಗೆ ಆ‍ಪರೇಷನ್‌ ವಿಜಯ್‌ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ವೀರ ಯೋಧರು ದಿಟ್ಟ ಉತ್ತರ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು. ಭಾರತ ದೇಶದ ಸುರಕ್ಷಣೆಯನ್ನು ಸಾಬೀತು ಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದರು’ ಎಂದು ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ವಿಜಯ್ ದಿವಸ್‌ ಪ್ರಯುಕ್ತ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಯೋಧರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಡ್ರಾಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಗಳವಾರದಿಂದ ಮೂರು ದಿನಗಳ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ ಆಚರಣೆ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ಯುದ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೋರಾಡಿದ ಯೋಧರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

