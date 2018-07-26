ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ವಿಜಯ ದಿವಸ: ಯೋಧರ ಸ್ಮರಣೆ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಇಂದು 19ನೇ ವರ್ಷದ ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ವಿಜಯ ದಿನ. ನವದೆಹಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಜಮ್ಮು–ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ನ ಡ್ರಾಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವೀರ ಯೋಧರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್ ಯುದ್ಧ 1999ರ ಮೇನಲ್ಲಿ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿ ಎರಡು ತಿಂಗಳ ಕಾಲ ನಡೆಯಿತು. ಲೇಹ್‌ ಹೆದ್ದಾರಿವರೆಗೆ ಆಕ್ರಮಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಪಾಕ್ ಸೇನೆಯನ್ನು ಹಿಮ್ಮೆಟ್ಟಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಯಿತು. ಸೇನೆಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 527 ಮಂದಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಯೋಧರು ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಾದರು.

#WATCH Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa pay tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Delhi on #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/kRdDiUOYlh — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕ ಪ್ರತ್ಯುತ್ತರ ನೀಡಿದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆ ಜುಲೈ 26ರಂದು ’ಆಪರೇಷನ್‌ ವಿಜಯ್‌’ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಿಸಿತು. ಅಂದಿನಿಂದ ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ ದಿನ ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

‘ಶಾಂತಿಯನ್ನು ಕದಡಲು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸಿದವರಿಗೆ ಆ‍ಪರೇಷನ್‌ ವಿಜಯ್‌ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ವೀರ ಯೋಧರು ದಿಟ್ಟ ಉತ್ತರ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು. ಭಾರತ ದೇಶದ ಸುರಕ್ಷಣೆಯನ್ನು ಸಾಬೀತು ಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದರು’ ಎಂದು ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ವಿಜಯ್ ದಿವಸ್‌ ಪ್ರಯುಕ್ತ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಯೋಧರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

On #KargilVijayDiwas, a grateful nation pays homage to all those who served the nation during Operation Vijay. Our brave soldiers ensured that India remains protected and gave a befitting answer to those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2018

ಡ್ರಾಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಗಳವಾರದಿಂದ ಮೂರು ದಿನಗಳ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ ಆಚರಣೆ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಕಾರ್ಗಿಲ್‌ ಯುದ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೋರಾಡಿದ ಯೋಧರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, every Indian acknowledges the efforts and gallantry of our Armed Forces. We salute the ultimate sacrifice of the martyrs of Kargil, and record our everlasting debt to their families #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2018

#KargilVijayDiwas #BSF salutes Brave Heroes of Kargil for their Valour & Sacrifice.

A vigilant BSF Unit too played its Role holding its posts in Chhenigund area.

Shri S S Yadav Deputy Commandant made supreme sacrifice on the altar of duty during #Kargilwar pic.twitter.com/XRey31uRvk — BSF (@BSF_India) July 26, 2018

Remembering & saluting the brave soldiers of the #IndianArmy @adgpi whose courage and valour was immortalised during the Kargil war. Their heroic acts will remain etched as defining moments in the nation’s history. #KargilVijayDiwas — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 26, 2018

कारगिल के शहीदों को शत शत नमन.

Salute to courage, valour & sacrifice of our martyrs & heroes.#KargilVijayDiwas — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 26, 2018