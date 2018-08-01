ಗಗನಸಖಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅಮ್ಮನ ಕನಸನ್ನು ಆಗಸದಲ್ಲಿ ನನಸಾಗಿಸಿದ ಪೈಲಟ್ ಮಗಳು! 

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ 38 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ ಹೊಂದುವ ದಿನ ಅಮ್ಮನಿಗೆ ಮಗಳು ನೀಡಿದ ಉಡುಗೊರೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆಯ ಸುರಿಮಳೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಗನಸಖಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅಮ್ಮ ಪೂಜಾ ಚಿಂಚನ್ಕರ್ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ ಹೊಂದುವ ದಿನವನ್ನು ಸ್ಪೆಷಲ್ ಆಗುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ಅಶ್ರಿತಾ ಚಿಂಚನ್ಕರ್ ಎಂಬ ಪೈಲಟ್!. ಅಶ್ರಿತಾ ಅವರ ಅಮ್ಮ ಜುಲೈ 31 ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ದಿನವನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಣೀಯವಾಗಿಸಲು ಅಶ್ರಿತಾ, ಅಮ್ಮ ಗಗನಸಖಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ಮುಂಬೈ-ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು- ಮುಂಬೈ ವಿಮಾನವನ್ನು ಹಾರಿಸಿ ಅಮ್ಮನ ಖುಷಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾಳೆ.

ಈ ಖುಷಿಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಅಶ್ರಿತಾ, ಈ ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಿಸಿದ್ದು ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯೆನಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಗಗನಸಖಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ನನ್ನ ಅಮ್ಮ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿಯಾಗುವ ದಿನ ನಾನು ಆ ವಿಮಾನವನ್ನು ಹಾರಿಸಬೇಕು ಎಂಬುದು ಆಸೆಯಾಗಿತ್ತು. 38 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಅಮೋಘ ಸೇವೆಯಿಂದ ನಿವೃತ್ತಳಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಆಕೆಯನ್ನು ಹೊತ್ತ ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಿಸುವುದೇ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my mom’s dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy 😇 #grateful #proud pic.twitter.com/zcUTNCENzj — Ashrrita (@caramelwings) July 31, 2018

ವಿಮಾನ ಇಳಿಯುವುದಕ್ಕಿಂತ 10 ನಿಮಿಷಕ್ಕೆ ಮುನ್ನ, ಪೂಜಾ ಚಿಂಚನ್ಕರ್ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ ಹೊಂದುವ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಪೈಲಟ್ ಇನ್ ಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಅನೌನ್ಸ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪೂಜಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿರುವ ವಿಡಿಯೊವನ್ನು ಅಶ್ರಿತಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

For all of you who asked :) that’s mom on her last flight as an operating cabin crew for @airindiain what a lovely day and what amazing passengers! So many best wishes and hugs ♥️ of course I was in the flight deck :) #proud #grateful pic.twitter.com/eUL3Og4EBr — Ashrrita (@caramelwings) July 31, 2018

ಪೂಜಾ ಚಿಂಚನ್ಕರ್ 1980ರಲ್ಲಿ ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ್ದರು. ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 1981 ರಂದು ಮುಂಬೈಯಿಂದ ಹೊರಡುವ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಇವರು ಸೇವೆ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅಶ್ರಿತಾ 2016ರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಅಶ್ರಿತಾ ಸಮೂಹ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದಳು. ಒಂದು ದಿನ ನಾನು ಹಾಗೇ ಸುಮ್ಮನೆ ನೀನು ಪೈಲಟ್ ಆಗ್ತೀಯಾ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದೆ. ಅಚ್ಚರಿ ಎಂಬಂತೆ ಆಕೆ ಎರಡು ದಿನದಲ್ಲೇ ಪೈಲಟ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಸೇರುವ ಇಚ್ಛೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತ ಪಡಿಸಿದಳು. ಆಕೆಯನ್ನು ಪೈಲಟ್ ಆಗಿ ಕಾಣಬೇಕೆಂಬ ಆಸೆ ನನ್ನ ಕನಸಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಕೆನಡಾದಿಂದ ಕಮರ್ಷಿಯಲ್ ಪೈಲಟ್ ಲೈಸನ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆದ ನಂತರ ಆಕೆಗೆ ಖಾಸಗಿ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳಿಂದ ಆಫರ್ ಬಂದಿದ್ದರೂ, ಆಕೆಯ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಆಗಿತ್ತು. ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ ಹೊಂದುವ ದಿನ ಆ ರೀತಿ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾರಬೇಕೆಂಬ ನನ್ನ ಬಯಕೆಯನ್ನು ಆಕೆಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದೆ ಎಂದು ಹಿಂದೂಸ್ತಾನ್ ಟೈಮ್ಸ್ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆ ಜತೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಪೂಜಾ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇಲ್ಲಿಯವರೆಗಿನ ತಮ್ಮ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಜೀವನದ ಪಯಣ ಹೇಗಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ಕೇಳಿದಾಗ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಅನುಭವ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ ಪೂಜಾ, ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ನಾನು ಮತ್ತು ಮಗಳು ಜತೆಯಾಗಿ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಾಗಲೇ ಮಗಳು ಹಾರಿಸುವ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಗೊತ್ತಾಗಿದ್ದು ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಮ್ಮನ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಜೀವನದ ಕೊನೆಯ ಹಾರಾಟದ ವಿಮಾನವನ್ನು ತಾನೇ ಹಾರಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿ ಅಶ್ರಿತಾ ವಿಮಾನ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಅನುಮತಿ ಪಡೆದು, ಅಮ್ಮನ ಕನಸನ್ನು ನನಸಾಗಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಅಶ್ರಿತಾ ಅವರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಹಲವಾರು ಮಂದಿ ಪೂಜಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.



Guys, tomorrow I will be flying with my mother on her retirement day, when she gracefully operates her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain after 38 years of service 😊 privileged to be her first officer tomorrow! #proud #grateful #happy — Ashrrita (@caramelwings) July 30, 2018

