ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಬಕ್ರೀದ್‌ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಇಸ್ಲಾಂ ಧರ್ಮೀಯರ ತ್ಯಾಗ–ಬಲಿದಾನದ ಪ್ರತೀಕ ‘ಬಕ್ರೀದ್’ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ ಬುಧವಾರ ದೇಶದ ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಮನೆಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಮಂಗಳೂರು, ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ, ಮೈಸೂರು, ಕಾರವಾರ, ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ, ಹೊಸಪೇಟೆ, ರಾಮನಗರ, ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ– ಧಾರವಾಡ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಹಲವೆಡೆ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಬಾಂಧವರು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು. 


ಕಾರವಾರದ ಕೋಡಿಬಾಗದ ಗಫೂರಿ ಜಾಮಿಯಾ ಮಸೀದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೂರಾರು ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.

ಹಬ್ಬದ ಪ್ರಯುಕ್ತ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್‌, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಎಚ್‌.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ, ಸಚಿವ ಡಿ.ಕೆ.ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್‌, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಘಟಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಬಿ.ಎಸ್‌.ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

