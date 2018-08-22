ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಬಕ್ರೀದ್‌ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಇಸ್ಲಾಂ ಧರ್ಮೀಯರ ತ್ಯಾಗ–ಬಲಿದಾನದ ಪ್ರತೀಕ ‘ಬಕ್ರೀದ್’ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಾಚರಣೆ ಬುಧವಾರ ದೇಶದ ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಮನೆಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಮಂಗಳೂರು, ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ, ಮೈಸೂರು, ಕಾರವಾರ, ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ, ಹೊಸಪೇಟೆ, ರಾಮನಗರ, ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ– ಧಾರವಾಡ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಹಲವೆಡೆ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಬಾಂಧವರು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.



ಕಾರವಾರದ ಕೋಡಿಬಾಗದ ಗಫೂರಿ ಜಾಮಿಯಾ ಮಸೀದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೂರಾರು ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.



ಹಬ್ಬದ ಪ್ರಯುಕ್ತ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್‌, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಎಚ್‌.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ, ಸಚಿವ ಡಿ.ಕೆ.ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್‌, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಘಟಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಬಿ.ಎಸ್‌.ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad. On this special day of Eid-ul-Zuha, we celebrate the sacred spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 22, 2018

Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you! May this Eid bring you great joy, peace and happiness. #EidMubarak — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2018

A very happy Eid to our Muslim brothers & sisters. Let us celebrate the spirit of brotherhood & compassion. Hope this festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness in your lives. #EidMubarak #EidulAdha pic.twitter.com/OjcCjqg5EY — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 22, 2018

