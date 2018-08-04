6

ಫಾರೂಕ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ನಿವಾಸಕ್ಕೆ ನುಗ್ಗಲು ಯತ್ನಿಸಿದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಗುಂಡಿಗೆ ಬಲಿ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಜಮ್ಮು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಫಾರೂಕ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಅವರ ನಿವಾಸಕ್ಕೆ ಬಲವಂತವಾಗಿ ನುಗ್ಗಲು ಯತ್ನಿಸಿದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭದ್ರತಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಗುಂಡಿಟ್ಟು ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಶನಿವಾರ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ ಈ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಅವರ ನಿವಾಸದ ಮುಖ್ಯ ದ್ವಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಿನಿಂದ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿ ಹೊಡೆದು ಆಗಂತುಕ ಒಳಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದ. ಆತನನ್ನು ತಡೆಯಲೆತ್ನಿಸಿದ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಗಾಯಗಳಾಗಿವೆ. ಮನೆಯೊಳಗೆ ನುಗ್ಗಿದ ಆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಅಲ್ಲಿರುವ ವಸ್ತುಗಳನ್ನು ಎಳೆದಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಆತ ಮೃತ ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾನೆ ಎಂದು ಜಮ್ಮುವಿನ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ವಿವೇಕ್ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ಹೇಳಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಎಎನ್‍ಐ ಸುದ್ದಿಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಹತ್ಯೆಯಾದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯ ಅಪ್ಪ ಜಮ್ಮುವಿನ ಬನ್ ತಲಾಬ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗನ್ ಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟರಿ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನನ್ನ ಮಗನನ್ನು ತಡೆಯವ ಬದಲು ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು ಯಾಕೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕಳೆದ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಅವ ನನ್ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಇದ್ದ. ಪ್ರತಿದಿನ ಆತ ಜಿಮ್‍ಗೆ ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಇವತ್ತು ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆಯೂ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದ. ಆತ ಗೇಟ್‍ಗೆ ಗುದ್ದಿ ಒಳ ಹೊಕ್ಕಾಗ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಏನು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು? ಆತನನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸುವ ಬದಲು ಕೊಂದಿದ್ದು ಯಾಕೆ ಎಂದು ಹತ್ಯೆಯಾದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯ ಅಪ್ಪ ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಎಎನ್‍ಐ ವರದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೇಳಿದೆ.

ಫಾರೂಕ್ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಅವರ ನಿವಾಸಕ್ಕೆ ಬಲವಂತವಾಗಿ ನುಗ್ಗಲು ಯತ್ನಿಸಿ ಹತ್ಯೆಗೀಡಾದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯ ಹೆಸರು ಮುರ್ಫಾಸ್ ಶಾ. ಆತ ಪೂಂಚ್ ನಿವಾಸಿ. ಎಸ್‍ಯುವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದ ಈತ  ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲಾ ಅವರ ನಿವಾಸದ ವಿಐಪಿ ಗೇಟ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಒಳಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದಾನೆ. ತನಿಖೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಜಮ್ಮು ವಲಯದ ಐಜಿ ಎಸ್.ಡಿ.ಸಿಂಗ್ ಜಮ್ವಾಲ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

