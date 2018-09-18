ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸದ ನಿಶಿಕಾಂತ್‌ ದುಬೆಯ ಪಾದ ತೊಳೆದು ನೀರು ಕುಡಿದ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರೊಬ್ಬರು ತಮ್ಮ ಪಾದಗಳನ್ನು ತೊಳೆದು ಆ ನೀರನ್ನು ಕುಡಿದಿರುವುದನ್ನು ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸದ ನಿಶಿಕಾಂತ್‌ ದುಬೆ, ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣನು ಸುಧಾಮನ ಪಾದಗಳನ್ನು ತೊಳೆದಿರುವ ಮಹಾಭಾರತದ ಪ್ರಸಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಇದನ್ನು ಹೋಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಘಟನೆಯ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಿದಾಡಿದ್ದು, ತೀವ್ರ ಟೀಕೆಗಳು ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿವೆ. ಇದು ವಿವಾದದ ಸ್ವರೂಪ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ದುಬೆ ಅವರು, ತಮಗಿರುವ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯನ್ನು ಅರ್ಥ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳದವರು ಇಂಥ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹರಿಬಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಜಾರ್ಖಾಂಡ್‌ದ ಗೊಡ್ಡಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಸಮಾರಂಭವೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಸದರ ಭಾಷಣ ಮುಗಿಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ, ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ ಪವನ ಎಂಬುವರು ದುಬೆ ಅವರ ಪಾದಗಳನ್ನು ತೊಳೆದು ನೀರನ್ನು ಕುಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ತಡೆಯಲು ಸಂಸದರು ಮುಂದಾಗಲಿಲ್ಲ.

‘ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರು ತಮ್ಮ ಸಂತೋಷವನ್ನು ಈ ರೀತಿ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸುವುದರಲ್ಲಿ ತಪ್ಪೇನಿಲ್ಲ. ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇದು ಹೊಸದೇನಲ್ಲ. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಬಣ್ಣ ಬಳಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಯಾಕೆ? ಇಂಥ ಮನೋಭಾವದವರಿಗೆ ನಾಚಿಕೆಯಾಗಬೇಕು’ ಎಂದಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಪವನ ಅವರಂಥ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರ ಪಾದ ತೊಳೆಯುವ ಅವಕಾಶ ಸಿಕ್ಕಂತಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ದುಬೆ ಅವರು ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೊಳಗಾಗುವುದು ಇದು ಮೊದಲಲ್ಲ. ಶಂಕಿತ ಗೋವು ಕಳ್ಳನೊಬ್ಬನನ್ನು ಕೊಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ನಾಲ್ವರು ಆರೋಪಿಗಳ ಕಾನೂನು ಹೋರಾಟದ ವೆಚ್ಚವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಹೇಳಿ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದರು.

‘ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರು ಪಾದ ತೊಳೆದು ಕೊಳಕು ನೀರನ್ನು ಕುಡಿದಿರುವುದು ಅವರ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಎಂದು ದುಬೆ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹಾಗಾದರೆ, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ಪಾದ ತೊಳೆದು ಕೊಳಕು ನೀರನ್ನು ದುಬೆ ಕುಡಿಯುತ್ತಾರೆಯೇ? ಇಲ್ಲವಾದರೆ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಇಲ್ಲ ಎನ್ನಬಹುದೇ?’ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕ ಕಪಿಲ್‌ ಸಿಬಲ್‌ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರ ದುರಹಂಕಾರ ಮಿತಿಮೀರಿದೆ. ದುಬೆ ಅವರು ಇತರರನ್ನು ಅವಮಾನ ಮಾಡುವ ಪದ್ಧತಿಯನ್ನು ಮೈಗೂಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯ ಮುರಿದು ತಮ್ಮನ್ನು ತಾವೇ ದೇವರು ಎಂದು ಬಿಂಬಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ಈಗ ಬಯಲಿಗೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಇದು 21ನೇ ಶತಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರ ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯೇ?’ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ವಕ್ತಾರ ರಣದೀಪ್‌ ಸುರ್ಜೇವಾಲಾ ಕೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಅಮಿತ್‌ ಶಾ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನೀಡಬೇಕು. ಸಂಸದ ದುಬೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕ್ರಮ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು. ಇಲ್ಲವಾದರೆ ಇಂಥ ಕೃತ್ಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಶಾ ಅವರ ಬೆಂಬಲವಿದೆ ಎಂದೇ ಭಾವಿಸಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

NEW DELHI, DHNS: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday faced the ire of politicians and social media after a video emerged in which a supporter is seen washing his feet and drinking that water even as the lawmaker defended it invoking Mahabharata where Lord Krishna had washed the feet of Sudama.

As the video, which surfaced on Sunday, triggered a controversy, Dubey said those trolling him were "unable to understand the love" supporters have for him.

At a function in Godda in Jharkhand, a BJP activist Pawan washed his feet and drank the same water, much to the applause of those gathered there. The incident happened soon after Dubey finished his speech while the BJP MP did not prevent him from doing so as supporters chanted "Pawan Bhai Zindabad".

Defending himself, Dubey felt there was nothing wrong in a supporter expressing his happiness through such jestures. It is not uncommon in Jharkhand to respect a guest and "why a political colour is given to it", he said while invoking the mythological incident of Lord Krishna washing the feet of Sudama.

"Shame on such mentality, he said adding he hopes that he would get an opportunity to wash the feet of supporters like Pawan.

This is not the first time that Dubey has landed in controversy. Recently, he had said that he will pay for the legal expenses of four men in Jharkhand accused of murder on suspicion of cattle theft.

Reacting to the incident, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Supporter of Nishikant Dubey washes his feet and then drinks the dirty water. Dubey says it is an expression of the supporter’s love for him. Will Dubeyji wash Modiji’s feet and drink the dirty water? If not , does it mean he does not love Modi."

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "the arrogance of BJP leaders like Nishikant Dubey who are habitual offenders of insulting others, of breaking the tradition and of self-propelling a God-like status for themselves, is now out in open. Has the arrogance of BJP leaders reached such a zenith that now they want their Karyakartas and common people to wash their feet and drink that water? Is it even humane in the 21st century?"

Surjewala asked whether this was the culture and ethics that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah speak about and whether they will take action against the MP.

"If they will not take action then it will be proved that it is with active support and connivance of Prime Minister and BJP president that such elements like Nishikant Dubey continue to profess inhumane and insulting practices in today's world," he added. (ENDS)