ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ತೀರ್ಪು; ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ತನ್ನ ಉಸಿರು ಮರಳಿದೆ– ಕರಣ್‌ ಜೋಹರ್‌

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಸೆಕ್ಷನ್‌ 377ರ ಕುರಿತು ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್‌ ತೀರ್ಪು ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ನಟರು, ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ತೀರ್ಪು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ತನ್ನ ಉಸಿರು ಮರಳಿದೆ. ಸಲಿಂಗಕಾಮ ಅಪರಾಧ ಮುಕ್ತಗೊಳಿಸಿರುವುದು ಸಮಾನ ಹಕ್ಕು ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯ ಗೆಲುವಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದೊಂದು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ತೀರ್ಪು ಎಂದು ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಕರಣ್‌ ಜೋಹರ್‌ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

ಎಲ್‌ಜಿಬಿಟಿಕ್ಯು ಸಮುದಾಯದ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಂತು ಸಂತಸ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿರುವ ಸೋನಮ್‌ ಕಪೂರ್‌, ಮುಂದೊಂದು ದಿನ ಯಾವುದೇ ಹಣೆಪಟ್ಟಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಆದರ್ಶನೀಯ ಸಾಗಿಸಬಹುದು ಎಂದಿದ್ದರೆ. ಮಹತ್ವದ ತೀರ್ಪು ನೀಡಿರುವ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಕೋರ್ಟ್‌ಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಅರ್ಪಿಸಿರುವ ನಟ, ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಆಮಿರ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌, ’ನ್ಯಾಯಾಂಗ ತನ್ನ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಿದೆ ಮತ್ತು ನಾವು ನಮ್ಮದನ್ನು ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಬೇಕು’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

We thank the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down article 377. It is a historic day for people who believe in equal rights for all. The judiciary has done it’s duty, and now we must do ours. https://t.co/zzxc4kfNxS — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 6, 2018

ದಿಯಾ ಮಿರ್ಜಾ, ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್‌ ಬಚ್ಚನ್‌ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕರು ಸಮಾನ ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳ ಕುರಿತು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there won’t be any labels and we will all live in utopia. pic.twitter.com/veQe1S92FD — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

Stand tall in honor with pride #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/WnehZNjBMT — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 6, 2018