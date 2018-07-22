ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ: ಕುಲ್ಗಾಂ ಎನ್ಕೌಂಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂವರು ಉಗ್ರರ ಹತ್ಯೆ
ಶ್ರೀನಗರ: ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಕುಲ್ಗಾಂ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭದ್ರತಾಪಡೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಎನ್ಕೌಂಡರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂವರು ಉಗ್ರರು ಹತ್ಯೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಉಗ್ರರ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ಶಸ್ತ್ರಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆಯಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಉಗ್ರರಿಗಾರಿ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿದಿದೆ
ಕುಲ್ಗಾಂ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಉಗ್ರರು ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಕಾನ್ಸ್ಟೆಬಲ್ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಸಲೀಂ ಎಂಬುವರನ್ನು ಅಪಹರಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರು ಶವವಾಗಿ ಶನಿವಾರ ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು.
ಕಾನ್ಸ್ಟೆಬಲ್ಅನ್ನು ಹತ್ಯೆಗೈದ ಉಗ್ರರಿಗಾಗಿ ಶೋಧ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದ ಭದ್ರತಾಪಡೆ ಎನ್ಕೌಂಡರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂವರನ್ನು ಹೊಡೆದುರುಳಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾಗಿ ಎಎನ್ಐ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
Kulgam encounter: Three terrorists have been gunned down by security forces. Three weapons also recovered. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/S9T8GWrWhL
— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018
ಕಾನ್ಸ್ಟೆಬಲ್ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಸಲೀಂ ಅವರನ್ನು ಉಗ್ರರು ಅಪಹರಿಸಿ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು.
Our colleague Salem Ahmed Shah was abducted and killed by terrorists in #Kulgam. We condemn this cowardly act. We all stand by his family at this critical juncture.@JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/pTtuIUraf4
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 21, 2018
ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಸಲೀಂ ಅವರ ಪಾರ್ಥಿವ ಶರೀಕ್ಕೆ ಶನಿವಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿ, ಅಂದ್ಯಕ್ರಿಯೆಗೆ ತೆರಳಿದರು.
Wreath laying ceremony of #martyr Mohd Saleem who was martyred by terrorists after he was abducted from his home was held at DPL Kulgam. Officers led by DIG SKR laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains & paid rich tributes to the martyr. @JmuKmrPolice @spvaid @policekulgam pic.twitter.com/Cvzv1Dk8vc
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 21, 2018
ಬರಹ ಇಷ್ಟವಾಯಿತೆ?
0
0
0
0
0
0 comments
View All