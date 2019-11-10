ಸೋಮವಾರ, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 11, 2019
ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಈದ್ ಮಿಲಾದ್ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಇಂದು ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರು ಈದ್ ಮಿಲಾದ್ ಹಬ್ಬ ಆಚರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಸೇರಿ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಈದ್ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಪ್ರವಾದಿ ಮುಹಮ್ಮದರಿಂದ ಪ್ರಭಾವಿತರಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಈ ದಿನ ಸಮಾಜದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಮರಸ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಸಹಾನುಭೂತಿಯ ಮನೋಭಾವವನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಲಿ. ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ನೆಲೆಸಲಿ’ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಈದ್ ಮಿಲಾದ್ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು’ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಪ್ರವಾದಿ ಮುಹಮ್ಮದರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನದ ಹಬ್ಬ ಈದ್ ಮಿಲಾದ್ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲ್ಲ ದೇಶವಾಸಿಗಳಿಗೆ, ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ದೇಶ ವಿದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನೆಲೆಸಿರುವ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮ್ ಸಹೋದರ–ಸಹೋದರಿಯರಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಪ್ರವಾದಿ ಮುಹಮ್ಮದರ ಸಾರ್ವತ್ರಿಕ ಸಹೋದರತ್ವ ಮತ್ತು ಸಹಾನುಭೂತಿಯ ಸಂದೇಶವು ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗಾಗಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡಲು ನಮಗೆ ಪ್ರೇರಣೆ’ ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

