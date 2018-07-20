Home About Contact
6

ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಭಾಷಣ ಮಾಡಿದಾಗ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಆಯ್ತಾ? ಕಾಲೆಳೆದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published:
Updated:

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ನಾನು ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದರೆ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ 2016 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು. ₹500 ಮತ್ತು ₹1000 ಮುಖಬೆಲೆಯ ನೋಟುಗಳನ್ನು ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ರದ್ದು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಈ ರೀತಿಯ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು.

ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ಗೊತ್ತುವಳಿ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಮಾತು ಆರಂಭಿಸುವ ಮುನ್ನ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ   #BhookampAaneWalaHai ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‍ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.
ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ  38 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಹೊತ್ತಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇದೆ ಎಂಬ ಟ್ವಿಟರಾತಿಗಳು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನೋಟು ರದ್ದತಿಯ ನಂತರ ಯಾವುದೇ ರೀತಿಯ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಮುಂದಾಗದೇ ಇದ್ದಾಗ, ಮೋದಿಯವರನ್ನು ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಿಂದ ಓಡಿ ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ನನಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಕೊಟ್ಟರೆ ಭೂಕಂಪನ ಆಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು.

ರಾಹುಲ್ ಅವರ ಈ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ, ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್- ಮೋದಿ ಆಲಿಂಗನ, ಕಣ್ಣು ಮಿಟುಕಿಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ಮೋದಿಯ ನಗು ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಗೆಬಗೆಯ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‍, ಮೀಮ್ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ.

#BhookampAaneWalaHai

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 #BhookampAagaya  ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್
ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಶುರು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ  ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ  #BhookampAagaya  ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಕಾಲೆಳೆದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕಿ ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ 
ಮೋದಿ ನನ್ನತ್ತ ಕಣ್ಣಲ್ಲಿ ಕಣ್ಣಿಟ್ಟು ನೋಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭೂಕಂಪ ಆಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದವರು ಅವರು (ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ). ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಅಮೂಲ್ಯ ಸಮಯವನ್ನು ಹಾಳುಮಾಡಿದರು. ನೀವೊಬ್ಬ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ಆಗಬೇಕಾದರೆ ಸಾಗಬೇಕಾದ ದಾರಿ ಬಹುದೂರವಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಆಲಿಂಗನ

ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಆಲಿಂಗನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಗೆಯುಕ್ಕಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋದಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ ನಂತರ ಮೋದಿ ಬಳಿ ಹೋದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಮೊದಲು ಹಸ್ತಲಾಘವ ಮಾಡಿ ಆಮೇಲೆ ಆಲಿಂಗಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 
ನಾನು ಇಲ್ಲಿಯವರೆಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಆದರೆ ವೈಯಕ್ತಿವಾಗಿ ನನಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮೇಲೆ ದ್ವೇಷವಿಲ್ಲ, ನನ್ನದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿ ಭಾಷಣ ಮುಗಿಸಿದ ನಂತರ ರಾಹುಲ್,  ಮೋದಿಯವರ ಬಳಿ ಹೋಗಿ ಆಲಿಂಗನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು.
ಅನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತವಾದ ಈ ಆಲಿಂಗನದಿಂದ ಕ್ಷಣಕಾಲ ತಬ್ಬಿಬ್ಬಾದ ಮೋದಿ, ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಹತ್ತಿರ ಕರೆದು ಹಸ್ತಲಾಘವ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕಣ್ಣು ಹೊಡೆದ ರಾಹುಲ್

 

 

 

 

