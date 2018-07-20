ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಭಾಷಣ ಮಾಡಿದಾಗ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಆಯ್ತಾ? ಕಾಲೆಳೆದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ನಾನು ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದರೆ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ 2016 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು. ₹500 ಮತ್ತು ₹1000 ಮುಖಬೆಲೆಯ ನೋಟುಗಳನ್ನು ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ರದ್ದು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಈ ರೀತಿಯ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು.
ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ಗೊತ್ತುವಳಿ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಮಾತು ಆರಂಭಿಸುವ ಮುನ್ನ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ #BhookampAaneWalaHai ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.
ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ 38 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಹೊತ್ತಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇದೆ ಎಂಬ ಟ್ವಿಟರಾತಿಗಳು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ನೋಟು ರದ್ದತಿಯ ನಂತರ ಯಾವುದೇ ರೀತಿಯ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಮುಂದಾಗದೇ ಇದ್ದಾಗ, ಮೋದಿಯವರನ್ನು ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಿಂದ ಓಡಿ ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ನನಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಕೊಟ್ಟರೆ ಭೂಕಂಪನ ಆಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು.
ರಾಹುಲ್ ಅವರ ಈ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ, ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್- ಮೋದಿ ಆಲಿಂಗನ, ಕಣ್ಣು ಮಿಟುಕಿಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ಮೋದಿಯ ನಗು ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಗೆಬಗೆಯ ಟ್ವೀಟ್, ಮೀಮ್ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ.
#BhookampAaneWalaHai
13 mts for d mover of d motion n 38 minutes for ‘earthquake’ 😀😀 https://t.co/8708EtXQJZ
— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) July 19, 2018
Heard @RahulGandhi is planning to boycott Parliament bfr his Earthquake speech. @ianuragthakur Ji taaala lgwa do aaj Gate pr, Rahul ji ki bhookamp speech sunne bina jaane na dena #BhookampAaneWalaHai
— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 20, 2018
Scientists are ready#BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/KvLQEJD6uz
— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 20, 2018
आज का सवाल : अगर 15 मिनट में एक बार भूकंप आता है तो, 38 मिनट में भूकंप कितनी बार आएगा ? #BhookampAaneWalaHai
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 20, 2018
This is what the French President said on the Rafael deal. Rahul Gandhi is obviously talking out of his hat, as always... #BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/5fHKN1WP7x
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 20, 2018
So #NoConfidenceMotion is being seen as a self goal by @INCIndia. Why did they bring this in the first place?#TSDComics #BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/gBzkyTmGwn
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 20, 2018
“With confidence, you have won before we started “
unity of few opportunist crooked politicians cannot counter a genuine grass root leader like sri @narendramodi #NoConfidencePolitics #BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/2ZRUzFg0GS
— Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 20, 2018
Rahul Gandhi is the most hilarious parliamentarian in India today.
Don't believe me? See this 😉#BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/nOuhK8oqHX
— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) July 20, 2018
Who is suitable for 2019 PM Candidate?
RT - Modi
Like - Rahul#NoConfidenceMotion #BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/JdQg5d4Y5R
— ட்விட்டர் தோழி 💞 (@hemaquotes) July 20, 2018
#BhookampAagaya ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್
ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಶುರು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ #BhookampAagaya ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.
#NoConfidenceMotion#BhookampAaGaya
Serial hugger gets a hug.
Trolls like Irani and Malviya have no where to hide now. pic.twitter.com/kI5YgD3jeT
— Ravi Kundurthi (@RaviKundurthi) July 20, 2018
This 5 second video will haunt the BJP for posterity ! #NoConfidenceMotion #BhookampAaGaya pic.twitter.com/GnhcbWL452
— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) July 20, 2018
BJP office right now. #BhookampAaGaya pic.twitter.com/OiIGEhKwKd
— Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) July 20, 2018
What a brilliant speech by Shri @RahulGandhi in Lok Sabha. Exposed BJP's crony capitalism, corruption, hypocrisy & anti people stand.
BJP tried its best to disrupt the speech. It shows that Shri Rahul Gandhi’s words hit them where it hurts PM Modi the most.#BhookampAaGaya
— Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) July 20, 2018
The whole #BJP is right now on TV cameras to condemn the speech of Congress President @RahulGandhi today in Parliament. It shows the frustration of ruling party and the impact of our leader's speech.#RGinParliament #BhookampAaGaya
— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 20, 2018
They kept trying to disrupt his speech. Kept raising flimsy points of order. Modiji's tears, barbs, insults, personal attacks won't let people forget @RahulGandhi's sterling performance. Modiji, #BhookampAaGaya
— Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) July 20, 2018
What @RahulGandhi did to @narendramodi #BhookampAaGayapic.twitter.com/pUQhwBZIFm
— Siona Gogoi (@AtomicBlow) July 20, 2018
Jaddu Ki Jhappi for Modi ji.
Love for all. Idea of Congress. Idea of India. #BhookampAaGaya #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/tbH4DeoKdE
— Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) July 20, 2018
ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಕಾಲೆಳೆದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕಿ ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ
ಮೋದಿ ನನ್ನತ್ತ ಕಣ್ಣಲ್ಲಿ ಕಣ್ಣಿಟ್ಟು ನೋಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭೂಕಂಪ ಆಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದವರು ಅವರು (ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ). ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಅಮೂಲ್ಯ ಸಮಯವನ್ನು ಹಾಳುಮಾಡಿದರು. ನೀವೊಬ್ಬ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ಆಗಬೇಕಾದರೆ ಸಾಗಬೇಕಾದ ದಾರಿ ಬಹುದೂರವಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
"PM Modi cannot even look at me in the eye...see see" says @RahulGandhi ....
This was the #BhookampAagaya he was talking about...
Such a wastage of precious time in #parliament
Miles to go before he grow up as a politician ...#NoConfidencePolitics
— Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 20, 2018
ಅನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಆಲಿಂಗನ
#WATCH Rahul Gandhi walked up to PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha and gave him a hug, earlier today #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/fTgyjE2LTt
— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018
ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಆಲಿಂಗನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಗೆಯುಕ್ಕಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋದಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ ನಂತರ ಮೋದಿ ಬಳಿ ಹೋದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಮೊದಲು ಹಸ್ತಲಾಘವ ಮಾಡಿ ಆಮೇಲೆ ಆಲಿಂಗಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ನಾನು ಇಲ್ಲಿಯವರೆಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಆದರೆ ವೈಯಕ್ತಿವಾಗಿ ನನಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮೇಲೆ ದ್ವೇಷವಿಲ್ಲ, ನನ್ನದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿ ಭಾಷಣ ಮುಗಿಸಿದ ನಂತರ ರಾಹುಲ್, ಮೋದಿಯವರ ಬಳಿ ಹೋಗಿ ಆಲಿಂಗನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು.
ಅನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತವಾದ ಈ ಆಲಿಂಗನದಿಂದ ಕ್ಷಣಕಾಲ ತಬ್ಬಿಬ್ಬಾದ ಮೋದಿ, ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಹತ್ತಿರ ಕರೆದು ಹಸ್ತಲಾಘವ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಕಣ್ಣು ಹೊಡೆದ ರಾಹುಲ್
The wink after the hug. A debater pleased with his stunt. pic.twitter.com/VZUxrpVf7c
— Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) July 20, 2018
And this is how @RahulGandhi makes a mockery of the sentiments of the nation - gives a friendly hug to PM @narendramodi, then winks at his friends. Ullu banaoing!!#NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/DEqS4v8Fis
— Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) July 20, 2018
Oh that wink my friend! Hit them hard where it hurts..Congratulations for unearthing their mines of lies & a fantastic speech @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/lMlBFoYGwv
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 20, 2018
Dear @RahulGandhi,
You Gave PM Modi A Jhappi (Hug) To Appear Good & Generous But That Wink Exposed Your Intention. Next Time Learn Some Better Acting From Divya Spandana. This Time You've Been Caught Red Handed. 😂🙏#NoConfidenceMotion #RahulGandhi #Pappu #BhookampAaneWalaHai pic.twitter.com/Lg8DtlqPEf
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) July 20, 2018
India's best parliamentary comedian Rahul Gandhi has again rocked internet. Even the mainstream TV news channels can't resist now.
They are playing his parliament wink in loop today 😉 pic.twitter.com/4OPhnnBF68
— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) July 20, 2018
