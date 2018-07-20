ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಭಾಷಣ ಮಾಡಿದಾಗ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಆಯ್ತಾ? ಕಾಲೆಳೆದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ನಾನು ಲೋಕಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದರೆ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ 2016 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು. ₹500 ಮತ್ತು ₹1000 ಮುಖಬೆಲೆಯ ನೋಟುಗಳನ್ನು ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ರದ್ದು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಈ ರೀತಿಯ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು.

ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ಗೊತ್ತುವಳಿ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಮಾತು ಆರಂಭಿಸುವ ಮುನ್ನ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ #BhookampAaneWalaHai ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‍ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.

ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ 38 ನಿಮಿಷಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಹೊತ್ತಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇದೆ ಎಂಬ ಟ್ವಿಟರಾತಿಗಳು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನೋಟು ರದ್ದತಿಯ ನಂತರ ಯಾವುದೇ ರೀತಿಯ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಮುಂದಾಗದೇ ಇದ್ದಾಗ, ಮೋದಿಯವರನ್ನು ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಿಂದ ಓಡಿ ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ನನಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಕೊಟ್ಟರೆ ಭೂಕಂಪನ ಆಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು.

ರಾಹುಲ್ ಅವರ ಈ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ, ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್- ಮೋದಿ ಆಲಿಂಗನ, ಕಣ್ಣು ಮಿಟುಕಿಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ಮೋದಿಯ ನಗು ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಗೆಬಗೆಯ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‍, ಮೀಮ್ ಹರಿದಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ.

#BhookampAaneWalaHai

#BhookampAagaya ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್

ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ಶುರು ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ #BhookampAagaya ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.

BJP tried its best to disrupt the speech. It shows that Shri Rahul Gandhi’s words hit them where it hurts PM Modi the most. #BhookampAaGaya

What a brilliant speech by Shri @RahulGandhi in Lok Sabha. Exposed BJP's crony capitalism, corruption, hypocrisy & anti people stand.

The whole #BJP is right now on TV cameras to condemn the speech of Congress President @RahulGandhi today in Parliament. It shows the frustration of ruling party and the impact of our leader's speech. #RGinParliament #BhookampAaGaya

They kept trying to disrupt his speech. Kept raising flimsy points of order. Modiji's tears, barbs, insults, personal attacks won't let people forget @RahulGandhi 's sterling performance. Modiji, #BhookampAaGaya

ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಕಾಲೆಳೆದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕಿ ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ

ಮೋದಿ ನನ್ನತ್ತ ಕಣ್ಣಲ್ಲಿ ಕಣ್ಣಿಟ್ಟು ನೋಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭೂಕಂಪ ಆಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದವರು ಅವರು (ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ). ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಅಮೂಲ್ಯ ಸಮಯವನ್ನು ಹಾಳುಮಾಡಿದರು. ನೀವೊಬ್ಬ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ಆಗಬೇಕಾದರೆ ಸಾಗಬೇಕಾದ ದಾರಿ ಬಹುದೂರವಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

"PM Modi cannot even look at me in the eye...see see" says @RahulGandhi ....

This was the #BhookampAagaya he was talking about...

Such a wastage of precious time in #parliament

Miles to go before he grow up as a politician ...#NoConfidencePolitics

— Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 20, 2018