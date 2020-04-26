ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 26, 2020
19 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಆರೋಗ್ಯಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧರಾಜಕಾರಣಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ ಲೋಕವಾಚಕರವಾಣಿಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿಸುಧಾಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು

ಮೇ 3 ನಂತರ ಏನು? ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಕೊರೊನಾ ವೈರಸ್‌ ಮಹಾಮಾರಿಯನ್ನು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಿಸುವ ಸಲುವಾಗಿ ಭಾರತ ಕಳೆದೊಂದು ತಿಂಗಳಿಂದಲೂ ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ಸದ್ಯ ಜಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ಲಾಕ್‌ ಡೌನ್‌ ಮುಂಬರುವ ಮೇ 3ಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊನೆಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತದೆಯಾದರೂ, ಅದು ಮತ್ತೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿಯುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಗಳಿವೆ. 

ಏ. 3ರ ನಂತರ ಮುಂದೇನಾಗಬಹುದು ಎಂಬುದು ಸದ್ಯ ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಈ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ರನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನಪ್ರಿಯಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. #WhatAfterMay3 ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಗೆ ಬಗೆಯ ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿವೆ. 
ಈ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳಿಗೂ ಏನೂ ಕೊರತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ. ವ್ಯಂಗ್ಯ, ಕುಹಕಗಳೂ ಈ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟಾಗ್‌ ಅನ್ನು ಆವರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ. 

ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ  ಕಂಡು ಬಂದ ಚರ್ಚೆಯನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Lockdown

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನು ಲೈಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ, ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ.

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ರಾಜ್ಯ
ವಿದೇಶ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ಬಸವಣ್ಣನವರ ನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹುಟ್ಟಿರುವುದು ನಮ್ಮ ಭಾಗ್ಯ: ಡಿ.ಕೆ.ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್
ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಕೆಣಕಿ ಮರ್ಯಾದೆ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಡಿ: ಸಚಿವ ಗೋಪಾಲಯ್ಯಗೆ ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ
ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ: ಇಬ್ಬರು ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸೋಂಕಿತರು ಗುಣಮುಖ, ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ
ಪೊಲೀಸರ ಲಂಚಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಒಡವೆ ಅಡವಿಟ್ಟ ತಾಯಿ!
ಬೆರಗಿನ ಬೆಳಕು | ಅರ್ಥವಿಲ್ಲದ ಮಾತು
ಕೊರೊನಾ ಹಿಡಿತ ತುಸು ಸಡಿಲು: ಗುಣಮುಖ ಆಗುವವರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು
ಉದ್ಯೋಗ ಖಾತರಿ ಅಕ್ರಮ ತನಿಖೆ: ಸಚಿವ ಕೆ.ಎಸ್‌. ಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ ಭರವಸೆ
ಬಸವಣ್ಣನ ಬೆಳಕಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಳು ಬೆಳಗೋಣ ಬನ್ನಿ
ಉತ್ತರ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾವು: ಹಣ್ಣುಗಳ ಸಾಗಾಣಿಕೆಗೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ರೈಲುಗಳ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ
ವಿವಿಧೆಡೆ ಬಿರುಸಿನ ಮಳೆ: 10 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 'ಯೆಲ್ಲೊ ಅಲರ್ಟ್'
ಕೊರೊನಾ ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳ: ನಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ವಹಿವಾಟಿನ ವಾರ
ಕೊರೊನಾ ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌: ಅಕ್ಷಯ ತೃತೀಯಕ್ಕೂ ಮಂಕು, ಚಿನ್ನಾಭರಣ ವಹಿವಾಟು ಸ್ಥಗಿತ
 