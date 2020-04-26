ಕೊರೊನಾ ವೈರಸ್‌ ಮಹಾಮಾರಿಯನ್ನು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಿಸುವ ಸಲುವಾಗಿ ಭಾರತ ಕಳೆದೊಂದು ತಿಂಗಳಿಂದಲೂ ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ಸದ್ಯ ಜಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ಲಾಕ್‌ ಡೌನ್‌ ಮುಂಬರುವ ಮೇ 3ಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊನೆಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತದೆಯಾದರೂ, ಅದು ಮತ್ತೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿಯುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಗಳಿವೆ.

ಏ. 3ರ ನಂತರ ಮುಂದೇನಾಗಬಹುದು ಎಂಬುದು ಸದ್ಯ ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಈ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ರನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನಪ್ರಿಯಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. #WhatAfterMay3 ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಗೆ ಬಗೆಯ ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ಈ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳಿಗೂ ಏನೂ ಕೊರತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ. ವ್ಯಂಗ್ಯ, ಕುಹಕಗಳೂ ಈ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟಾಗ್‌ ಅನ್ನು ಆವರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ.

ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಂಡು ಬಂದ ಚರ್ಚೆಯನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

People who delayed their marriages due to lackdown pic.twitter.com/8TGUHkRWaC

#WhatAfterMay3 Very simple May 4 & Be prepared for whatever comes. pic.twitter.com/2twwF2sDhi

Indians expecting Lockdown to get over on 3rd May

Ideally cases shd've been reduced by nw if all citizens hv seriously followed rules. Even if handful of ppl ain't following d rules, this pandemic never gonna end frm India irrespective of Lockdown days

This requires 100% commitment frm our side n nothing less

#WhatAfterMay3 pic.twitter.com/2CO0fE8wmR

— Harshit (@TweeTopper) April 26, 2020