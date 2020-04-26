ಮೇ 3 ನಂತರ ಏನು? ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್
ಕೊರೊನಾ ವೈರಸ್ ಮಹಾಮಾರಿಯನ್ನು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಿಸುವ ಸಲುವಾಗಿ ಭಾರತ ಕಳೆದೊಂದು ತಿಂಗಳಿಂದಲೂ ಲಾಕ್ಡೌನ್ನಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ಸದ್ಯ ಜಾರಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ಲಾಕ್ ಡೌನ್ ಮುಂಬರುವ ಮೇ 3ಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊನೆಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತದೆಯಾದರೂ, ಅದು ಮತ್ತೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿಯುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಗಳಿವೆ.
ಏ. 3ರ ನಂತರ ಮುಂದೇನಾಗಬಹುದು ಎಂಬುದು ಸದ್ಯ ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತ ಚರ್ಚೆಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಈ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ರನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನಪ್ರಿಯಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. #WhatAfterMay3 ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಗೆ ಬಗೆಯ ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿವೆ.
ಈ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ಮೀಮ್ಗಳಿಗೂ ಏನೂ ಕೊರತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ. ವ್ಯಂಗ್ಯ, ಕುಹಕಗಳೂ ಈ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ಟಾಗ್ ಅನ್ನು ಆವರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ.
ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಂಡು ಬಂದ ಚರ್ಚೆಯನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.
People who delayed their marriages due to lackdown pic.twitter.com/8TGUHkRWaC
— A V ! (@Avinashraut73) April 26, 2020
#WhatAfterMay3
Very simple May 4 & Be prepared for whatever comes. pic.twitter.com/2twwF2sDhi
— Tara (@Tara54506306) April 26, 2020
Indians expecting Lockdown to get over on 3rd May
Meanwhile Modiji:- pic.twitter.com/kQZoM1WNKM
— CUagain (@RECinaction) April 26, 2020
Ideally cases shd've been reduced by nw if all citizens hv seriously followed rules. Even if handful of ppl ain't following d rules, this pandemic never gonna end frm India irrespective of Lockdown days
This requires 100% commitment frm our side n nothing less
#WhatAfterMay3 pic.twitter.com/2CO0fE8wmR
— Harshit (@TweeTopper) April 26, 2020
If lockdown continues, then people be like #WhatAfterMay3 pic.twitter.com/t9RZTh5VYJ
— stevan dsouza (@DSteevan) April 26, 2020
This will happen when lock down ends#WhatAfterMay3 pic.twitter.com/QnolE3ww0h
— enaz ahamed (@enaz_ahamed) April 26, 2020
#WhatAfterMay3
After 3rd May
.
.
Next 30 June
🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/nQQgClE07j
— Aamir Shaikh (@AamirSh32803956) April 26, 2020
Introverts after seeing the Trend : pic.twitter.com/1CU3pbg4yt
— JRism (@jiteshrochlani) April 26, 2020
Me waiting for #WhatAfterMay3 pic.twitter.com/RzXOs5hjyj
— Unexplained (@Sneha6029) April 26, 2020
Is India flattening the daily testing rate to get the flattened curve??? Testing should go exponentially to conclude that India curve is flattening. #ModiGovtFailedLockdown #WhatAfterMay3 pic.twitter.com/t0wV1Niiic
— Shuvrangshu J (@Subho57353642) April 26, 2020
Request to GOI, lockdown should continue pic.twitter.com/aNBj3SidPx
— Dwaipayan Ghosh (@Dghosh171180) April 26, 2020
Please, maintain social distancing & wear mask. DURING #Lockdwon Possibilities #WhatAfterMay3 pic.twitter.com/Cev67kdKHx
— Ashok Pant (@AshokPant8) April 26, 2020
