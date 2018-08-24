ಕೊಡಗು: ಪರಿಹಾರ ಕೇಂದ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವೆ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾ ಸೀತಾರಾಮನ್ ಭೇಟಿ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published:
Updated:

ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ: ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಬ್ರಾಹ್ಮಣರ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಮಂಟಪ ಹಾಗೂ ಮೈತ್ರಿ ಹಾಲ್‌ನ ಪರಿಹಾರ ಕೇಂದ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವೆ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾ ಸೀತಾರಾಮನ್ ಅವರು ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತರ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಆಲಿಸಿದರು. ಅದಕ್ಕೂ ಮೊದಲು ಭೂಕುಸಿತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಮಾದಾಪುರಕ್ಕೂ ಭೇಟಿ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದರು.

ಸುದ್ದಿಗಾರರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಅವರು, ‘ನೀವು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ನೆಮ್ಮದಿಯ ಬದುಕನ್ನು ಮತ್ತೆ ತಂದುಕೊಡಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ. ಆದರೆ, ಕೇಂದ್ರ, ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರಗಳು ಹೊಸ ಬದುಕು ರೂಪಿಸಿ ಕೊಡಲು‌ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿವೆ. ಪ್ರಕೃತಿ ವಿಕೋಪದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಕ್ಷಭೇದ ಮರೆತು ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡಬೇಕು. ಕೊಡಗು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಒಂದಾಗಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಡಳಿತದ ಜತೆಗೆ ಸ್ವಯಂ ಸೇವಾ ಸಂಘಗಳೂ ಕೈಜೋಡಿಸಿರುವುದು ಶ್ಲಾಘನೀಯ’ ಎಂದರು.

