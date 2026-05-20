Chandrayaan: ಚಂದ್ರನ ಅಂಗಳದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಕ್ರಮನ ಜಿಗಿತ; ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ತೋರಿದ ಹೊಸ ಬೆಳಕು

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-3ರ ವಿಕ್ರಮ್ ಲ್ಯಾಂಡರ್ನ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಜಿಗಿತ ಮತ್ತು ಚಂದ್ರನ ಮಣ್ಣಿನ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆಯು ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೊಸ ದಿಗಂತವನ್ನು ತೆರೆದಿದೆ.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) September 4, 2023
🇮🇳Vikram soft-landed on 🌖, again!
Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment.
On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away.… pic.twitter.com/T63t3MVUvI
The Hop experiment by #isro #VikramLander explained in a single #video - Vikram did the same thing on the moon! Only difference - Lunar gravity is 1/6th that of earth#india #Chandrayaan #chandrayaan3 #moon #lunar #MoonLanding #space #tech #SCIENCE #IronMan #Engineering #Marvel pic.twitter.com/7hWOndpoMJ— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 4, 2023
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.