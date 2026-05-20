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Chandrayaan: ಚಂದ್ರನ ಅಂಗಳದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಕ್ರಮನ ಜಿಗಿತ; ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ತೋರಿದ ಹೊಸ ಬೆಳಕು

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published : 20 ಮೇ 2026, 11:12 IST
Last Updated : 20 ಮೇ 2026, 11:12 IST
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ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

Chandrayaan: ಚಂದ್ರನ ಆಂಗಳದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಕ್ರಮನ ಜಿಗಿತ; ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ತೋರಿದ ಹೊಸ ಬೆಳಕು

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-3ರ ವಿಕ್ರಮ್ ಲ್ಯಾಂಡರ್‌ನ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಜಿಗಿತ ಮತ್ತು ಚಂದ್ರನ ಮಣ್ಣಿನ ಸಂಶೋಧನೆಯು ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೊಸ ದಿಗಂತವನ್ನು ತೆರೆದಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಶಗಳು
ವಿಕ್ರಮ್ ಲ್ಯಾಂಡರ್ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಜಿಗಿತ
ಇಸ್ರೋ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಗಳು ವಿಕ್ರಮ್ ಲ್ಯಾಂಡರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಉಳಿದಿದ್ದ ಇಂಧನ ಬಳಸಿ ಅದನ್ನು 40-50 ಸೆಂ.ಮೀ ಮೇಲಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾರಿಸಿ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಇಳಿಸುವ ಧೈರ್ಯದ ಪ್ರಯೋಗ ಮಾಡಿದರು.
ಚಂದ್ರನ ಮಣ್ಣಿನ ವೈಶಿಷ್ಟ್ಯತೆ
ಚಂದ್ರನ ಮಣ್ಣು ಕೇಕ್‌ನಂತೆ ಪದರಗಳನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದು, ಮೇಲ್ಭಾಗವು ಮೃದುವಾಗಿಯೂ ಮತ್ತು ಒಳಭಾಗವು ಗಟ್ಟಿಯಾಗಿಯೂ ಸಾಂದ್ರತೆಯಿಂದ ಕೂಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಕಂಡುಬಂದಿದೆ.
ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಯೋಜನೆಯ ಮಹತ್ವ
ನಾಸಾದ ಆರ್ಟೆಮಿಸ್ ಯೋಜನೆಗೆ ಚಂದ್ರನ ಮಣ್ಣಿನ ಗುಣಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳ ಈ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮಾನವ ವಸಾಹತು ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಕಾರಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ.
ಮಣ್ಣಿನ ರಚನೆ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ
ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಧ್ರುವದ ಶಿವಶಕ್ತಿ ಪಾಯಿಂಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಣ್ಣು ಏಕರೂಪವಾಗಿಲ್ಲದೆ, ಪ್ರತಿ ಕೆಲವು ಸೆಂಟಿಮೀಟರ್ ಅಂತರದಲ್ಲೂ ಭೌತಿಕ ಗುಣಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬದಲಾವಣೆಗಳನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದೆ.
ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನದ ಸಾಧನೆಗಳು
ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-1ರಲ್ಲಿ ನೀರನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆ ಹಚ್ಚಿದ ಭಾರತ, ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-3ರ ಮೂಲಕ ಸೂರ್ಯನ ಶಾಖ ಮತ್ತು ಮಣ್ಣಿನ ಸೂಕ್ಷ್ಮ ಸಂವೇದನೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
2008
ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-1 ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ವರ್ಷ
2023
ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-3 ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ವರ್ಷ
40 ರಿಂದ 50 ಸೆಂ.ಮೀ
ಲ್ಯಾಂಡರ್ ಜಿಗಿದ ಎತ್ತರ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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