ಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆ ಇಲ್ಲದೆ 2 ತಾಸು ನಿಂತಲ್ಲೇ ನಿಂತ ಡೆಲಿವರಿ ಬಾಯ್: ಏನಿದು ಝಾಂಬಿ ಎಫೆಕ್ಟ್?

ಚಂಡೀಗಢದಲ್ಲಿ ಡೆಲಿವರಿ ಬಾಯ್ ಒಬ್ಬರು ಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆಯಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಎರಡು ಗಂಟೆಗಳ ಕಾಲ ನಿಂತಲ್ಲೇ ನಿಂತ ಘಟನೆ 'ಝಾಂಬಿ ಡ್ರಗ್ಸ್' ಬಳಕೆಯ ಶಂಕೆಯನ್ನು ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಾಕಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಶಗಳು
• ಘಟನೆಯ ವಿವರ
'ಬ್ಲಿಂಕಿಟ್' ಡೆಲಿವರಿ ಬಾಯ್ ಒಬ್ಬರು ಚಂಡೀಗಢದ ಸೆಕ್ಟರ್ 33Bನಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಚಲನೆಯಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಸತತ ಎರಡು ಗಂಟೆಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಒಂದೇ ಕಡೆ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದರು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
2 ಗಂಟೆ
ನಿಂತಲ್ಲೇ ಕಳೆದ ಸಮಯ
ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 24
ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದ ದಿನಾಂಕ
ಚಂಡೀಗಢದ ಸೆಕ್ಟರ್ 33B
ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದ ಸ್ಥಳ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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What is happening here?
A disturbing incident in Chandigarh’s Sector 33B has left residents alarmed after a Blinkit delivery worker was seen standing completely still for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses reported that the man appeared unresponsive, staring blankly in one… pic.twitter.com/19aeXDVVmQ