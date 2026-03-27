ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 27 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026
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ಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆ ಇಲ್ಲದೆ 2 ತಾಸು ನಿಂತಲ್ಲೇ ನಿಂತ ಡೆಲಿವರಿ ಬಾಯ್: ಏನಿದು ಝಾಂಬಿ ಎಫೆಕ್ಟ್?

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 27 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 3:21 IST
Last Updated : 27 ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 2026, 3:21 IST
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ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ – ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರಣೆಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶಗಳ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತ ಸಾರಾಂಶ

ಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆ ಇಲ್ಲದೆ 2 ತಾಸು ನಿಂತಲ್ಲೇ ನಿಂತ ಡೆಲಿವರಿ ಬಾಯ್: ಏನಿದು ಝಾಂಬಿ ಎಫೆಕ್ಟ್?

ಒಂದು ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ
ಚಂಡೀಗಢದಲ್ಲಿ ಡೆಲಿವರಿ ಬಾಯ್ ಒಬ್ಬರು ಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆಯಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಎರಡು ಗಂಟೆಗಳ ಕಾಲ ನಿಂತಲ್ಲೇ ನಿಂತ ಘಟನೆ 'ಝಾಂಬಿ ಡ್ರಗ್ಸ್' ಬಳಕೆಯ ಶಂಕೆಯನ್ನು ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಾಕಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಶಗಳು
ಘಟನೆಯ ವಿವರ
'ಬ್ಲಿಂಕಿಟ್' ಡೆಲಿವರಿ ಬಾಯ್ ಒಬ್ಬರು ಚಂಡೀಗಢದ ಸೆಕ್ಟರ್ 33Bನಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಚಲನೆಯಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಸತತ ಎರಡು ಗಂಟೆಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಒಂದೇ ಕಡೆ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದರು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶಗಳು
2 ಗಂಟೆ
ನಿಂತಲ್ಲೇ ಕಳೆದ ಸಮಯ
ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 24
ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದ ದಿನಾಂಕ
ಚಂಡೀಗಢದ ಸೆಕ್ಟರ್‌ 33B
ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದ ಸ್ಥಳ
ಎಐ ಬಳಸಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಿವಿ ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿದೆ
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