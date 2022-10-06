ಸ್ಟಾಕ್‌ಹೋಮ್ (ಸ್ವೀಡನ್): ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್‌ ಸಾಹಿತಿ ಅನ್ನೇ ಎರ್ನೌಕ್ಸ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ 2022ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

82 ವರ್ಷದ ಎರ್ನೌಕ್ಸ್‌ ಅವರು 20ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಪುಸ್ತಕಗಳನ್ನು ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನವು ಅವರ ಜೀವನ, ತಮ್ಮ ಸುತ್ತಲಿನ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಕುರಿತವುಗಳಾಗಿವೆ.

The 2022 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” pic.twitter.com/D9yAvki1LL

