ಗುರುವಾರ , ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 6, 2022
23 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿಆರೋಗ್ಯಮಹಿಳೆಸೌಂದರ್ಯಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್PV ವೆಬ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಕ್ಲೂಸಿವ್
close

ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ 2022: ಅನ್ನೇ ಎರ್ನೌಕ್ಸ್‌ಗೆ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ವಿಭಾಗದ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಸ್ಟಾಕ್‌ಹೋಮ್ (ಸ್ವೀಡನ್): ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್‌ ಸಾಹಿತಿ ಅನ್ನೇ ಎರ್ನೌಕ್ಸ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ 2022ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

82 ವರ್ಷದ ಎರ್ನೌಕ್ಸ್‌ ಅವರು 20ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಪುಸ್ತಕಗಳನ್ನು ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನವು ಅವರ ಜೀವನ, ತಮ್ಮ ಸುತ್ತಲಿನ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಕುರಿತವುಗಳಾಗಿವೆ.

Nobel prize
Nobel Award
literature

ತಾಜಾ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಚಾನೆಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಡೌನ್‌ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನುಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ: ನೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಗಳ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜುಬೈರ್‌, ಸಿನ್ಹಾ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಶಾಂತಿ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ: ನೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಗಳ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜುಬೈರ್‌, ಸಿನ್ಹಾ
ವಿದೇಶ
ರಸಾಯನವಿಜ್ಞಾನ: ಮೂವರಿಗೆ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ ರಸಾಯನವಿಜ್ಞಾನ: ಮೂವರಿಗೆ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ
ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ
ಭೌತವಿಜ್ಞಾನ: ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಮೂವರು ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಗಳು ಭೌತವಿಜ್ಞಾನ: ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡ ಮೂವರು ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಗಳು
ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ
Nobel Prize| ಸ್ವೀಡನ್‌ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ ಸ್ವಾಂಟ್‌ ಪಾಬೊಗೆ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ Nobel Prize| ಸ್ವೀಡನ್‌ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ ಸ್ವಾಂಟ್‌ ಪಾಬೊಗೆ ನೊಬೆಲ್‌ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ
ವಿದೇಶ
ಗ್ರಾಮ, ಹೋಬಳಿ, ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕು, ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ ಗ್ರಾಮ, ಹೋಬಳಿ, ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕು, ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ
ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು
ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣೆ: ಬದಲಾದ ಕಾಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಓದುಗ–ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣೆ: ಬದಲಾದ ಕಾಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಓದುಗ–ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ
ಲೇಖನಗಳು
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಲೇಖಕಿಯರ ಸಂಘಕ್ಕೆ ಕವಯತ್ರಿ ಪುಷ್ಪಾ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಲೇಖಕಿಯರ ಸಂಘಕ್ಕೆ ಕವಯತ್ರಿ ಪುಷ್ಪಾ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೆ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಪುಸ್ತಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ | ಕುರ್ಚಿ ಬಿಡದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯ ಕಥೆ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ | ಕುರ್ಚಿ ಬಿಡದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯ ಕಥೆ
ಪುಸ್ತಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ
ಪುಸ್ತಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ | ಭಿಕ್ಷಾ ಪಾತ್ರೆಯೊಳಗಿನ ಜೀವನ ದ್ರವ್ಯ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ | ಭಿಕ್ಷಾ ಪಾತ್ರೆಯೊಳಗಿನ ಜೀವನ ದ್ರವ್ಯ
ಪುಸ್ತಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ
ಪುಸ್ತಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ | ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಮಾಸ್ಕೋದ ಕೆಂಪುಗಾಥೆ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ | ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಮಾಸ್ಕೋದ ಕೆಂಪುಗಾಥೆ
ಪುಸ್ತಕ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ
ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ | ಧೀಮಂತರಾಗದ ‘ಬುದ್ಧಿಜೀವಿ’ಗಳು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ | ಧೀಮಂತರಾಗದ ‘ಬುದ್ಧಿಜೀವಿ’ಗಳು
ಲೇಖನ / ನುಡಿಚಿತ್ರ
ದಿನೇಶ್‌ ಕೆ.ನಾಯ್ಕ್‌ ಅವರ ಕಥೆ 'ದೈವದ ನಗ' ದಿನೇಶ್‌ ಕೆ.ನಾಯ್ಕ್‌ ಅವರ ಕಥೆ 'ದೈವದ ನಗ'
ಕಥೆ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ಉದ್ಯೋಗ
ಉದ್ಯೋಗ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕವಿತೆ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೀಯ ಚುನಾವಣೆ
 