A 73ft long monumental flag was installed today at #Bumla at an altitude of 15200ft absl.

The flag was jointly hoisted by HMLA Tawang @TseringTashis & CEO #flagfoundationofIndia @FFOIndia Maj Gen Ashim Kohli (retd) in presence of Commander Tawang Brigade and I/C DC Tawang pic.twitter.com/tTcQGXa3rG