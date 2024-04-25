ಕೀನ್ಯಾ | ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ಪ್ರವಾಹ: 38 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು

ನೈರೋಬಿ: ಕೀನ್ಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ ಸುರಿಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ದಿಢೀರ್ ಪ್ರವಾಹದಲ್ಲಿ 38 ಮಂದಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಕೀನ್ಯಾ ರೆಡ್ ಕ್ರಾಸ್ ಸೊಸೈಟಿ (ಕೆಆರ್ಸಿಎಸ್) ನೀಡಿರುವ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಸುದ್ದಿಸಂಸ್ಥೆ 'ಎಎನ್ಐ' ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
ಕೀನ್ಯಾ ಪ್ರವಾಹವು ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಿಂದ ದುರಂತದ ಮಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅದು ಹೇಳಿದೆ.
ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾದ ಹಲವು ದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸುರಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮಳೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಜನಜೀವನ ಅಸ್ತವ್ಯಸ್ತಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.
ಕೀನ್ಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಮಳೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಅಪಾರ ನಾಶ-ನಷ್ಟ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ರಸ್ತೆ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಕಡಿದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಕೃಷಿ ಭೂಮಿ ನಾಶವಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಲವು ಮನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಹಾನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಜನರನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಳಾಂತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ನೈರೋಬಿ ಕೌಂಟಿ ಗವರ್ನರ್ ಕಚೇರಿಯ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಮಳೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಅಂದಾಜು 60 ಸಾವಿರ ಜನರಿಗೆ ತೊಂದರೆ ಎದುರಾಗಿದೆ.
Heavy rains across Kenya displaced thousands and killed at least 38 people, according to Kenya Red Cross Society data. The Meteorological Department warned more heavy rains are expected in the coming week and issued flood alerts, reports Reuters— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024
Following other rescue operations in Mathare, Githurai 45 and other places in Nairobi, we have also rescued 96 people at Graceland in Athi River following yesterday night's heavy downpour.— Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 24, 2024
This was made possible through the collaborative efforts of a multi-agency rescue team… pic.twitter.com/Z5cmz4elwa
We are in Githurai 45, evacuating stranded families to safety after heavy rains last night.— Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 24, 2024
Our Red Cross teams from Kiambu and Nairobi have joined forces for the ongoing rescue efforts. pic.twitter.com/CTgPRyZ9A3
