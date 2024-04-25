ಗುರುವಾರ, 25 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2024
ಕೀನ್ಯಾ | ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ಪ್ರವಾಹ: 38 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published 25 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2024, 3:09 IST
Last Updated 25 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2024, 3:09 IST
ನೈರೋಬಿ: ಕೀನ್ಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ ಸುರಿಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ದಿಢೀರ್ ಪ್ರವಾಹದಲ್ಲಿ 38 ಮಂದಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಕೀನ್ಯಾ ರೆಡ್ ಕ್ರಾಸ್ ಸೊಸೈಟಿ (ಕೆಆರ್‌ಸಿಎಸ್) ನೀಡಿರುವ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಸುದ್ದಿಸಂಸ್ಥೆ 'ಎಎನ್‌ಐ' ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಕೀನ್ಯಾ ಪ್ರವಾಹವು ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಿಂದ ದುರಂತದ ಮಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅದು ಹೇಳಿದೆ.

ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾದ ಹಲವು ದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸುರಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮಳೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಜನಜೀವನ ಅಸ್ತವ್ಯಸ್ತಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.

ಕೀನ್ಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಮಳೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಅಪಾರ ನಾಶ-ನಷ್ಟ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ರಸ್ತೆ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಕಡಿದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಕೃಷಿ ಭೂಮಿ ನಾಶವಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಲವು ಮನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಹಾನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಜನರನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಳಾಂತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ನೈರೋಬಿ ಕೌಂಟಿ ಗವರ್ನರ್ ಕಚೇರಿಯ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಮಳೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಅಂದಾಜು 60 ಸಾವಿರ ಜನರಿಗೆ ತೊಂದರೆ ಎದುರಾಗಿದೆ.

Heavy RainsKenyafloods

