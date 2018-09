ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರ ದಿನಾಚರಣೆ: ದಾರಿ ತೋರಿದ ಗುರುಗಳ ಸ್ಮರಣೆ

Greetings to the teaching community on the special occasion of #TeachersDay. Teachers play a vital role in the shaping of young minds and building our nation.

We bow to our former President and a distinguished teacher himself, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/npYEzhAYyw

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2018