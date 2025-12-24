ISRO | ಭಾರತದ ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India’s space journey.
Powered by India’s youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful.
With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global… pic.twitter.com/f53SiUXyZr