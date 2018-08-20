ಏಷ್ಯನ್ ಗೇಮ್ಸ್‌ 2018: ಶೂಟಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ದೀಪಕ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ಗೆ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ

ಜಕಾರ್ತ: ಇಂಡೋನೇಷ್ಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಏಷ್ಯನ್‌ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಕೂಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಅಥ್ಲೇಟ್‌ಗಳ ಪದಕ ಬೇಟೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿದಿದೆ. 

ಸೋಮವಾರ ಪುರುಷರ 10 ಮೀಟರ್ಸ್ ಏರ್‌ ರೈಫೆಲ್‌ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ದೀಪಕ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ ಜಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಚೀನಾದ ಹರಾನ್ ಯಾಂದ್‌ 249.1  ಅಂಕಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದರು.  247.7 ಅಂಕಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ದೀಪಕ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತೃಪ್ತಿ ಪಟ್ಟರು. 

10 ಮೀಟರ್ಸ್‌ ಏರ್‌ ರೈಫೆಲ್‌ ಮಿಶ್ರ ತಂಡ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ಅಪೂರ್ವಿ ಚಾಂಡೇಲಾ ಮತ್ತು ರವಿಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಜೋಡಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ಜಯಿಸಿತ್ತು. 

