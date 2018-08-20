ಜಕಾರ್ತ: ಇಂಡೋನೇಷ್ಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಏಷ್ಯನ್‌ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಕೂಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಅಥ್ಲೇಟ್‌ಗಳ ಪದಕ ಬೇಟೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿದಿದೆ.

ಸೋಮವಾರ ಪುರುಷರ 10 ಮೀಟರ್ಸ್ ಏರ್‌ ರೈಫೆಲ್‌ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ದೀಪಕ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ ಜಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

All eyes on #DeepakKumar of #TeamIndia now, for the Gold medal as #RaviKumar finishes at 4th position! pic.twitter.com/V02eoUftSd

ಚೀನಾದ ಹರಾನ್ ಯಾಂದ್‌ 249.1 ಅಂಕಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದರು. 247.7 ಅಂಕಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ದೀಪಕ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತೃಪ್ತಿ ಪಟ್ಟರು.

10 ಮೀಟರ್ಸ್‌ ಏರ್‌ ರೈಫೆಲ್‌ ಮಿಶ್ರ ತಂಡ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ಅಪೂರ್ವಿ ಚಾಂಡೇಲಾ ಮತ್ತು ರವಿಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಜೋಡಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ಜಯಿಸಿತ್ತು.

From a Gurukul in Dehradun to a 🥈 medallist at the #AsianGames2018 it's been a tremendous journey for Deepak Kumar. I congratulate him for his 🥈 medal winning shot in the 10m Air Rifle event. The nation is proud of him! 🇮🇳 @asiangames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/uJp5309jQr

