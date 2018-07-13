Home About Contact
ಹಿಮಾ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ

ಥಾಂಪೆರೆ: ಜೂನಿಯರ್ ವಿಶ್ವ ಅಥ್ಲೆಟಿಕ್ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್‌ಷಿಪ್‌ನ 400 ಮೀಟರ್ಸ್ ಓಟದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿನ್ನ ಗೆದ್ದು ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್‌ ಅವರ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದೆ.   

ಫಿನ್‌ಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್‌ನ ಥಾಂಪೆರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗುರುವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್‌ಷಿಪ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಮಾ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು. ಓಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಪಟು ಎಂಬ ಹೆಗ್ಗಳಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ತಮ್ಮದಾಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ

ಹಿಮಾ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ನಟ ಅಮಿತಾಬ್‌ ಬಚ್ಚನ್‌, ಶತ್ರುಘ್ನ ಸಿನ್ಹಾ, ಅಕ್ಷಯ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌, ಶಾರುಖ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವರು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

 

Tags: 
Hima Das
IAAFTampere2018
Finland
Under-20 World Athletics

