ಹಿಮಾ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ
ಥಾಂಪೆರೆ: ಜೂನಿಯರ್ ವಿಶ್ವ ಅಥ್ಲೆಟಿಕ್ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ಷಿಪ್ನ 400 ಮೀಟರ್ಸ್ ಓಟದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿನ್ನ ಗೆದ್ದು ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ ಅವರ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದೆ.
ಫಿನ್ಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್ನ ಥಾಂಪೆರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗುರುವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ಷಿಪ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಮಾ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು. ಓಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಪಟು ಎಂಬ ಹೆಗ್ಗಳಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ತಮ್ಮದಾಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ
ಹಿಮಾ ಸಾಧನೆಗೆ ನಟ ಅಮಿತಾಬ್ ಬಚ್ಚನ್, ಶತ್ರುಘ್ನ ಸಿನ್ಹಾ, ಅಕ್ಷಯ್ ಕುಮಾರ್, ಶಾರುಖ್ ಖಾನ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವರು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
T 2865 - CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018
For all those who missed this extraordinary run by #HimaDas here it is. This is by far the toughest race in athletics #400m #indiaproud #history pic.twitter.com/H0TphC3gc6
— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 13, 2018
Yet another brilliant performance from India's daughter..Kudos to India's Hima Das who made history by becoming our first track athlete to become a world champion at any level after winning the women's 400m at the U-20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland on Thursday#HimaDas
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 13, 2018
Historic! Congratulations Hima Das for winning India's first Gold at a global track event in Under - 20 World Athletics. Nicely done 👏👏
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2018
Woke up and felt a genuine wave of Pride Love & inspiration. What an amazing athlete you are...#HimaDas Kya Baat hai! pic.twitter.com/gcDnyXxwRj
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2018
Proud proud proud!!! What an incredible day #HimaDas #India https://t.co/SXa4Y8sdAA
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 12, 2018
