ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: 20 ವರ್ಷದೊಳಗಿನವರ ವಿಶ್ವ ಅಥ್ಲೆಟಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನ ಮಹಿಳಾ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಅಥ್ಲೀಟ್ ಎಂಬ ಹೆಗ್ಗಳಿಕೆ ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ ಅವರದ್ದು. 51.47 ಸೆಕೆಂಡುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗುರಿ ಮುಟ್ಟಿದ ಹಿಮಾ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಹುಡುಗಿಯಾಗಿ ಮೆರೆದಾಗ ಎಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲೂ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು.

ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತವಿರುವ ಜನರು ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದರು. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಕೆಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬಂತು. ಹಿಮಾದಾಸ್ ಎಂಬ ಹೆಸರು ಗೂಗಲ್ ಸರ್ಚ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗ್ರ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಪಡೆಯಿತು. ಹೀಗಿರುವಾಗ ಜನರು ಗೂಗಲ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಹುಡುಕಿದ್ದು ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ 'ಜಾತಿ'ಯನ್ನು!

ಎಲ್ಲ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳಿಗೂ ಗೂಗಲ್ ಸರ್ಚ್ ಮೂಲಕವೇ ಉತ್ತರ ಕಂಡುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಭಾರತೀಯರು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಳಿದ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ What is Hima Das’ caste ? ಎಂಬುದಾಗಿತ್ತು.



ಜಾತಿ ಹುಡುಕಿದ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಿವು





ಹಿಮಾದಾಸ್ ಜಾತಿ ಹುಡುಕುಪದದ ಗ್ರಾಫ್ (ಒಂದು ವಾರದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ)



ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ ಅವರ ಜಾತಿ ತಿಳಿದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಹುಡುಕಾಡಿದವರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇರಳ ಮೊದಲನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ನಂತರದ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವಿದೆ. ಗೂಗಲ್ ಸರ್ಚ್ ಬಾರ್‍‍ನಲ್ಲಿ Hima Das ಎಂಬ ಪದ ಹುಡುಕುವ ಹೊತ್ತಿಗೆ Hima das caste ಎಂಬ ಪದ Suggested word ಆಗಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತದೆ.

ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ರಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ಬ್ಯಾಡ್ಮಿಂಟನ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಿವಿ ಸಿಂಧು ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ ಪಡೆದಾಗ ಜನರು ಗೂಗಲ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಂಧು ಜಾತಿಯನ್ನು ಹುಡುಕಿದ್ದರು.

Well done India. Search for Hima Das on Google and one of the first suggestions are "Hima Das caste". Clearly that's the most important question about someone who has created history for India. #HimaDas pic.twitter.com/IXClhgk0FT — swaraj barooah (@swarajpb) July 15, 2018

#HimaDas’s journey from rice fields of Assam to becoming a world champion fighting all adversities, Patriarchy, Poverty with determination serves as an inspiration. Yet, we never forget ‘CASTE’. #HimaDas’s caste is the most frequently searched thing about her on google. Shame. pic.twitter.com/dHH0pcnOAt — Swati Singh (@swatisingh1995) July 14, 2018

How people searching for 'Hima Das Caste' on Google is everything that's wrong with our society. Fans were rejoicing and internet was going crazy with everybody showering praises. But guess what many people were searching for the most? Her life story? No! sadly It was her caste! pic.twitter.com/quXeCUF6RY — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) July 15, 2018

today feels like I'm in a time-machine and sent to the future. The google search for Hima Das is a lot LESS surprising than people expressing surprise/ shock for that act. .we still live in India, 2018 no? or is it post-caste already? — Gaurav Somwanshi (@Gauravsomwanshi) July 15, 2018

