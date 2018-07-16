Home About Contact
ಚಿನ್ನ ಗೆದ್ದ ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ ಜಾತಿ ಯಾವುದು? ಗೂಗಲ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹುಡುಕಿದವರೇ ಜಾಸ್ತಿ!

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published:
Updated:

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು:  20 ವರ್ಷದೊಳಗಿನವರ ವಿಶ್ವ ಅಥ್ಲೆಟಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನ ಮಹಿಳಾ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಅಥ್ಲೀಟ್ ಎಂಬ ಹೆಗ್ಗಳಿಕೆ ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ ಅವರದ್ದು. 51.47 ಸೆಕೆಂಡುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗುರಿ ಮುಟ್ಟಿದ ಹಿಮಾ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಹುಡುಗಿಯಾಗಿ ಮೆರೆದಾಗ ಎಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲೂ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು.

ದೇಶದಾದ್ಯಂತವಿರುವ ಜನರು ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದರು. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಆಕೆಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬಂತು. ಹಿಮಾದಾಸ್ ಎಂಬ ಹೆಸರು ಗೂಗಲ್ ಸರ್ಚ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗ್ರ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಪಡೆಯಿತು. ಹೀಗಿರುವಾಗ ಜನರು ಗೂಗಲ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಹುಡುಕಿದ್ದು  ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ 'ಜಾತಿ'ಯನ್ನು! 

ಎಲ್ಲ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳಿಗೂ ಗೂಗಲ್ ಸರ್ಚ್ ಮೂಲಕವೇ ಉತ್ತರ ಕಂಡುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಭಾರತೀಯರು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಳಿದ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ  What is Hima Das’ caste ? ಎಂಬುದಾಗಿತ್ತು. 


ಜಾತಿ ಹುಡುಕಿದ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಿವು


ಹಿಮಾದಾಸ್ ಜಾತಿ ಹುಡುಕುಪದದ ಗ್ರಾಫ್ (ಒಂದು ವಾರದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ)

ಹಿಮಾ ದಾಸ್ ಅವರ ಜಾತಿ ತಿಳಿದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಹುಡುಕಾಡಿದವರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇರಳ ಮೊದಲನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ನಂತರದ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವಿದೆ. ಗೂಗಲ್ ಸರ್ಚ್ ಬಾರ್‍‍ನಲ್ಲಿ Hima Das ಎಂಬ ಪದ ಹುಡುಕುವ ಹೊತ್ತಿಗೆ Hima das caste ಎಂಬ ಪದ Suggested word ಆಗಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತದೆ.

 

 

ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ರಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ಬ್ಯಾಡ್ಮಿಂಟನ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಿವಿ ಸಿಂಧು ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ ಪಡೆದಾಗ ಜನರು ಗೂಗಲ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಂಧು ಜಾತಿಯನ್ನು ಹುಡುಕಿದ್ದರು.

 

 

ಭತ್ತದ ಭೂಮಿಯ ಚಿನ್ನ ಹಿಮಾ

ವಿಶ್ವ ಜೂನಿಯರ್ ಅಥ್ಲೆಟಿಕ್ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್‍ಶಿಪ್: ಚಿನ್ನ ಗೆದ್ದು ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಹಿಮಾ

 

 

Hima Das
Assam
IAAF World U-20 Championships
Hima Das caste
ಹಿಮಾದಾಸ್

