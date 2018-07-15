ಭೋಪಾಲ್‍: ಆಕೆಯ ಹೆಸರು ಮೆಹರುನಿಸಾ ಖಾನ್. ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದ ನೀಮುಚ್ ಎಂಬಲ್ಲಿ ಈಕೆ ಗೋಶಾಲೆಯೊಂದನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿ ಗೋವುಗಳ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆದರೆ ಈಕೆಯ ಈ ಕೆಲಸ ಕೆಲವರಿಗೆ ಇಷ್ಟವಿಲ್ಲ. ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಮಹಿಳೆಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಗೋರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಊರಿನವರು ಆಕ್ಷೇಪ ವ್ಯಕ್ತ ಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದು ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲದೆ ಈಕೆಯ ಕುಟುಂಬವೂ ತಿರುಗಿ ನಿಂತಿದೆ.

ಇದೇ ಕಾರಣದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಜೂನ್ 30ರಂದು ಈಕೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ನಡೆದಿತ್ತು. ಹಲ್ಲೆಕೋರರು ನನ್ನ ಮೇಲೆ ಆ್ಯಸಿಡ್ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಬೆದರಿಕೆಯೊಡ್ಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರು ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಕೊಲ್ಲುವುದಾಗಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಅಪಹರಣ ಮಾಡಲು ಯತ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.ನನಗೆ ಭಯವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮಹೆರುನಿಸಾ ಕಣ್ಣೀರಿಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಸುದ್ದಿಯಾಗಿತ್ತು.

ಮಧ್ಯ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಗೋ ಸೇವಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೆಯಾಗಿರುವ ಈಕೆಗೆ ಊರಿನವರಿಂದ ಮಾತ್ರ ಅಲ್ಲ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಂದಲೂ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಇದೆ. ಗೋವು ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಮಾಡುವುದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಈಕೆಯ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಕರು ವಿರೋಧ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹೆತ್ತವರು ಮತ್ತು ಮಗಳು ಕೂಡಾ ತನ್ನ ಪರವಾಗಿ ನಿಲ್ಲುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಮಹೆರುನಿಸಾ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು.

ವಾಟ್ಸ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ನನಗೆ ಬೆದರಿಕೆಯೊಡ್ಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಹತ್ಯೆಗೊಳಗಾದ ಹಲವಾರು ಮಂದಿಯ ಫೋಟೊ ಕಳಿಸಿ ಮುಂದಿನದ್ದು ನಿನ್ನ ಸರದಿ ಎಂದು ನನಗೆ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಸಂದೇಶ ಬಂದಿತ್ತು ಎಂದಿದ್ದರು ಮೆಹರುನಿಸಾ. ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಕರೆ, ಸಂದೇಶಗಳಿಂದ ಭಯಭೀತಗೊಂಡ ಈಕೆ ಸಹಾಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಶಿವರಾಜ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಚೌಹಾಣ್ ಅವರ ಮೊರೆ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮೆಹರುನಿಸಾ ಅವರ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ನಡೆದು 15 ದಿನಗಳ ನಂತರ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‍‍ನಲ್ಲಿ #GouSevaOurDharma ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ. ಗೋರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಜಾತಿ, ಧರ್ಮಗಳ ಭೇದ ಇಲ್ಲ, ಗೋಮಾತೆಯ ರಕ್ಷಣೆಗೆ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಬದ್ಧ ಎಂದು ಮೆಹರುನ್ನಿಸಾ ಖಾನ್‍ಗೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಸೂಚಿಸಿ ಟ್ವಿಟರಾತಿಗಳು ಈ ಅಭಿಯಾನ ಹಮ್ಮಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಬೆಂಬಲ

ಮೆಹರುನಿಸಾ ಖಾನ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಹೊರಗಿನವರಿಂದ ಮಾತ್ರ ಅಲ್ಲ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಂದಲೂ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಇದೆ.ಗೋರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಧರ್ಮ ಅಥವಾ ಗುಂಪಿಗೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಸೀಮಿತ ಅಲ್ಲ. ಗೋವಿನ ಹಾಲು ಸೇವಿಸುವ ಎಲ್ಲ ಮನುಷ್ಯರೂ ಗೋವು ಸಂರಕ್ಷಣೆಗೆ ಬದ್ಧ. ನಿಮ್ಮೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಾವಿದ್ದೇವೆ.

-ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ

Mehrunisa Khan,is being threatened not just by outsiders, but her family members also! GouSeva is not limited to any religion or group! It is the responsibilty of every human who are indebted to Cows by drinking her milk!

We are all with you !!#GouSevaOurDharma pic.twitter.com/dOHUmrwNjZ — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 15, 2018

ಪವಿತ್ರ ಗೋಮಾತೆಯ ರಕ್ಷಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೊಡಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಮೆಹರುನಿಸಾ ಖಾನ್ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನವರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೇರಣೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ

-ಸಿ.ಟಿ. ರವಿ

With Her wholehearted commitment & dedication to Gou Seve, Smt Mehrunisa Khan of Madhya Pradesh has inspired many people to protect Our Holy Cows.

I condemn the barbaric act of threatening this Cow Protector by Islamic Fundamentalists.#GouSevaOurDharma

ಮೆಹರುನಿಸಾ ಎಲ್ಲ ಅಡೆತಡೆಗಳನ್ನು ಮೀರಿ ಗೋವುಗಳ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಬೆಳಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

The name Meharunnisa means 'Sun of Women. This Meharunnisa really shines by breaking all barriers of faith to fight for the protection of Indian breed cows!#GouSevaOurDharma pic.twitter.com/AbPSRBInNH — Mahesh Korikkar (@mkorikkar) July 15, 2018

Cow has always been treated with great reverence in our country. We must be a voice for those who does gouSeva too! #GouSevaOurDharma pic.twitter.com/p7D34oYxLN — Krithi #GouSwarga (@KRITHI07191794) July 15, 2018

Mehrunnisas are many, so are Gous, don't hurt both, their relationship is that of mother and daughter #GouSevaOurDharma #ProtectWithPen — Govindaraj (@grkorikkar) July 15, 2018

be very clear, all that is hindu rests on cow protection. the day hindus left cow protection, our civilisation will cease to exist. cow has to be saved at any cost. #GouSevaOurDharma — a hindu (@ahindu_) July 15, 2018