ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಸ್ವಾರ್ಥಕ್ಕೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ಒಡೆಯುವ ಕೆಲಸಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈಹಾಕಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಹೊತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವು ಒಂದಾಗಿಯೇ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರೆಲ್ಲರ ಏಳಿಗೆ ಬಯಸುವ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ತಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಬಲವನ್ನು ಸೂಚಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜ್ಯವನ್ನು ಒಡೆಯುವ ಹುನ್ನಾರ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವವರ ನಾಡ ದ್ರೋಹವನ್ನು ವಿರೋಧಿಸಲು ಬನವಾಸಿ ಬಳಗ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ #ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೊಂದೇ ಅಭಿಯಾನವನ್ನು ಹಮ್ಮಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

Let's apply the same logic and divide India into 2-3 countries for better management. 🤣 The need of the day is decentralisation and a good federalism like EU.#KarnatakaVonde https://t.co/QfUvAi50Qg — ಕಣ್ಗಾವಲು (@kangavalu) August 1, 2018

40-50 smaller states without devolving more power to states and tier 3 govts = Further centralisation of power at Delhi. Very very counter productive. #KarnatakaVonde https://t.co/vOI63UP1Hv — Vasant Shetty (@vasantshetty81) August 1, 2018

When Karnataka flag issue had come up, BJP vehemently opposed it claiming unity and nationalism. But now they're scheming to create rift in Karnataka. BJP is the #tukdetukdegang.#KarnatakaVonde pic.twitter.com/8f1WbI5SYy — Priyanka Patil🌈 (@MissFurioso) August 1, 2018

Idea of separate North Karnataka state is suicidal. Belagavi and Kalburgi zones contribute less than 30% to Karnataka's revenue. How do they run a state? They will have to bow down to Delhi for every single penny. #KarnatakaVonde #ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೊಂದೇ — Vijay Mahantesh (ವಿಜಯಮಹಾಂತೇಶ) (@TheVMujagond) August 1, 2018

Kannadigas from every part of karnataka should understand that the state will come to a standstill without Bengaluru and its economy.

It makes no economic sense to demand for a separate state. #KarnatakaVonde #ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೊಂದೇ — Amarnath S (@Amara_Bengaluru) August 1, 2018

National parties are shaken by political awareness among Kannadigas. Demand for political autonomy, voices against Hindi imposition have shaken them to core. That's why this divide and rule game. #KarnatakaVonde #ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೊಂದೇ — Vijay Mahantesh (ವಿಜಯಮಹಾಂತೇಶ) (@TheVMujagond) August 1, 2018

#KarnatakaVonde but divided by income inequality, healthcare, education & basic infrastructure.

Can we unite by accelerating development of #NorthKaranataka pic.twitter.com/Zrlp1tsuSD — ratikant bilagundi (@bilgundi) August 1, 2018

Annavru, for those who talk of dividing our state #KarnatakaVonde pic.twitter.com/eHSMSpUQ7O — ರವಿ ಎಸ್ ಗೌಡ (@BenglurHudga) August 1, 2018

.@BJP4Karnataka should be ashamed of itself for supporting Central Government on dividing Karnataka. The BJP is afraid of the unity & political awareness of Kannadigas & we will not budge to their dividing policy. ಕನ್ನಡವೇ ಸತ್ಯ, ಕನ್ನಡವೇ ನಿತ್ಯ!#ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೊಂದೇ #KarnatakaVonde — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) August 1, 2018

ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಹೋರಾಟದ ಕೂಗು ಎದ್ದಿರುವ ಈ ಹೊತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮುಖವಾಣಿ ಸ್ವರಾಜ್ಯ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ರಾಜ್ಯವನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮಾಡುವ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಒಲವು ತೋರಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ರಾಜ್ಯ: ಹೊಸ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಪುನಸ್ಸಂಘಟಿಸುವ ಆಯೋಗ ಬೇಕು ಎಂಬ ಸ್ವರಾಜ್ಯ ಖಾತೆಯ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವಿರುದ್ದವೂ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಕಿಡಿ ಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

This article in RSS mouthpiece Swarajya again reiterates that the present move to fuel division between Kannadigas is a RSS project. RSS and BJP should try dividing Karnataka. They will get a bloody nose. They should try.#ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೊಂದೇ #KarnatakaVondehttps://t.co/X9z1VXJRwE — Ganesh Chetan (@ganeshchetan) August 1, 2018

ಅಭಿಯಾನದ ಉದ್ದೇಶ

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಯಾವುದೇ ಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಕೊರತೆ ಇದೆಯೆಂದರೂ ಅದನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಳ್ಳೋಣ. ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಕೊರತೆಯೇ ಆಗಿಲ್ಲ ಅನ್ನುವ ಆತ್ಮವಂಚನೆಯ ವಾದ ಬೇಡ. ಆದರೆ ಈ ಕೊರತೆಗಳನ್ನು ತುಂಬಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕತೆ ಹೇಗೆ ಪರಿಹಾರ ಅನ್ನುವ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯನ್ನು ಒಂದಲ್ಲ ಹತ್ತು ಬಾರಿ ಎಲ್ಲ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಯೋಚಿಸಬೇಕಿದೆ. ಕುಂಬಾರನಿಗೆ ವರುಷ, ದೊಣ್ಣೆಗೆ ನಿಮಿಷ ಎಂಬಂತೆ ಕಟ್ಟುವುದು ಕಷ್ಟದ ಕೆಲಸ, ಆದರೆ ಒಡೆಯುವುದು ನಿಮಿಷದ ಕೆಲಸ.

ಹೊಯ್ಸಳರು ಮತ್ತು ಸೇವುಣರ ನಡುವಿನ ಯುದ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಡೆದು ಹಂಚಿ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಮತ್ತೆ ಒಂದಾಗಲು 750 ವರ್ಷಗಳು ಕಾಯಬೇಕಾಯಿತು. ಈ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟನ್ನು ಸಾಧಿಸಲು ನೂರಾರು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ತಮ್ಮ ಜೀವವನ್ನೇ ತೇಯ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ಒಂದಾಗಿರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡೇ ನಮ್ಮ ನಡುವಿನ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಾಸಗಳನ್ನು ನಾವೇ ಬಗೆಹರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಜಾಣ್ಮೆ, ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಒಂದು ನುಡಿ ಸಮುದಾಯವಾಗಿ ತೋರಬೇಕಿದೆ. ಜಾಗತೀಕರಣದ ಈ ದಿನದಲ್ಲಿ ಜ್ಞಾನಾಧಾರಿತ ಈ ಪ್ರಪಂಚದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದುವರೆದ ನಾಡುಗಳೆಲ್ಲ ತಮ್ಮ ತಮ್ಮ ನುಡಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ತಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲ ಕಲಿಕೆ, ದುಡಿಮೆ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜಕೀಯದ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಂಡು ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಡು ಇಂದಲ್ಲ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಇಪ್ಪತ್ತೈದು ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕಾದರೂ ಅಂತಹದೊಂದು ಹಂತ ತಲುಪಬೇಕೆಂದರೆ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ನಡುವೆ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟು ಇರುವುದು ಅತೀ ಮುಖ್ಯ. ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕತಾವಾದಿಗಳು ಇದನ್ನೆಲ್ಲ ಅರಿಯಲಿ.

