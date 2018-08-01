7

ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೊಂದೇ ಅಭಿಯಾನ 

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published:
Updated:

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಸ್ವಾರ್ಥಕ್ಕೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ಒಡೆಯುವ ಕೆಲಸಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈಹಾಕಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಹೊತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವು ಒಂದಾಗಿಯೇ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರೆಲ್ಲರ ಏಳಿಗೆ ಬಯಸುವ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ತಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಬಲವನ್ನು ಸೂಚಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜ್ಯವನ್ನು ಒಡೆಯುವ ಹುನ್ನಾರ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವವರ ನಾಡ ದ್ರೋಹವನ್ನು ವಿರೋಧಿಸಲು ಬನವಾಸಿ ಬಳಗ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ #ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೊಂದೇ ಅಭಿಯಾನವನ್ನು ಹಮ್ಮಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಹೋರಾಟದ ಕೂಗು ಎದ್ದಿರುವ ಈ ಹೊತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮುಖವಾಣಿ ಸ್ವರಾಜ್ಯ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ರಾಜ್ಯವನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮಾಡುವ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಒಲವು ತೋರಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ರಾಜ್ಯ: ಹೊಸ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಪುನಸ್ಸಂಘಟಿಸುವ ಆಯೋಗ ಬೇಕು ಎಂಬ ಸ್ವರಾಜ್ಯ ಖಾತೆಯ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವಿರುದ್ದವೂ  ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಕಿಡಿ ಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಅಭಿಯಾನದ ಉದ್ದೇಶ
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಯಾವುದೇ ಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಕೊರತೆ ಇದೆಯೆಂದರೂ ಅದನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಳ್ಳೋಣ. ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಕೊರತೆಯೇ ಆಗಿಲ್ಲ ಅನ್ನುವ ಆತ್ಮವಂಚನೆಯ ವಾದ ಬೇಡ. ಆದರೆ ಈ ಕೊರತೆಗಳನ್ನು ತುಂಬಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕತೆ ಹೇಗೆ ಪರಿಹಾರ ಅನ್ನುವ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯನ್ನು ಒಂದಲ್ಲ ಹತ್ತು ಬಾರಿ ಎಲ್ಲ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಯೋಚಿಸಬೇಕಿದೆ. ಕುಂಬಾರನಿಗೆ ವರುಷ, ದೊಣ್ಣೆಗೆ ನಿಮಿಷ ಎಂಬಂತೆ ಕಟ್ಟುವುದು ಕಷ್ಟದ ಕೆಲಸ, ಆದರೆ ಒಡೆಯುವುದು ನಿಮಿಷದ ಕೆಲಸ.
ಹೊಯ್ಸಳರು ಮತ್ತು ಸೇವುಣರ ನಡುವಿನ ಯುದ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಡೆದು ಹಂಚಿ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಮತ್ತೆ ಒಂದಾಗಲು 750 ವರ್ಷಗಳು ಕಾಯಬೇಕಾಯಿತು. ಈ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟನ್ನು ಸಾಧಿಸಲು ನೂರಾರು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ತಮ್ಮ ಜೀವವನ್ನೇ ತೇಯ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವನ್ನು ಒಂದಾಗಿರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡೇ ನಮ್ಮ ನಡುವಿನ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಾಸಗಳನ್ನು ನಾವೇ ಬಗೆಹರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಜಾಣ್ಮೆ, ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಒಂದು ನುಡಿ ಸಮುದಾಯವಾಗಿ ತೋರಬೇಕಿದೆ. ಜಾಗತೀಕರಣದ ಈ ದಿನದಲ್ಲಿ ಜ್ಞಾನಾಧಾರಿತ ಈ ಪ್ರಪಂಚದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದುವರೆದ ನಾಡುಗಳೆಲ್ಲ ತಮ್ಮ ತಮ್ಮ ನುಡಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ತಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲ ಕಲಿಕೆ, ದುಡಿಮೆ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜಕೀಯದ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಂಡು ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಡು ಇಂದಲ್ಲ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ಇಪ್ಪತ್ತೈದು ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕಾದರೂ ಅಂತಹದೊಂದು ಹಂತ ತಲುಪಬೇಕೆಂದರೆ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ನಡುವೆ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟು ಇರುವುದು ಅತೀ ಮುಖ್ಯ. ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕತಾವಾದಿಗಳು ಇದನ್ನೆಲ್ಲ ಅರಿಯಲಿ.
 

