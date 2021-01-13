ಫಸಲ್‌ ಬಿಮಾ ಯೋಜನೆಯಿಂದ ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಲಾಭ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ಫಸಲ್‌ ಬಿಮಾ ಯೋಜನೆಯಿಂದ ದೇಶದ ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಲಾಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ನೈಸರ್ಗಿಕ ವಿಕೋಪದಿಂದಾಗುವ ಹಾನಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಈ ಯೋಜನೆಯಿಂದ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಯೋಜನೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿ ಐದು ವರ್ಷ ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಂಡಿರುವ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನಮೋ ಆ್ಯಪ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಯೋಜನೆ ಕುರಿತು ವಿವರಗಳಿವೆ. ರೈತರು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪಡೆಯುವಂತೆಯೂ ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಈ ಯೋಜನೆಯಡಿ ವಿಮಾ ಪರಿಹಾರ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಬೆಳೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸೇರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಹಾನಿಗೆ ಒಳಗಾಗುವ ಆತಂಕವನ್ನು ದೂರ ಮಾಡಿ, ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಅನುಕೂಲವನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಈ ಯೋಜನೆಯಡಿ ಲಾಭ ಪಡೆದಿರುವ ರೈತರನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸುವೆ’ ಎಂದೂ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme. #FasalBima4SafalKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2021

