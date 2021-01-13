ಫಸಲ್ ಬಿಮಾ ಯೋಜನೆಯಿಂದ ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಲಾಭ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ಫಸಲ್ ಬಿಮಾ ಯೋಜನೆಯಿಂದ ದೇಶದ ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಲಾಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ನೈಸರ್ಗಿಕ ವಿಕೋಪದಿಂದಾಗುವ ಹಾನಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಈ ಯೋಜನೆಯಿಂದ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಯೋಜನೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿ ಐದು ವರ್ಷ ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಂಡಿರುವ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ನಮೋ ಆ್ಯಪ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಯೋಜನೆ ಕುರಿತು ವಿವರಗಳಿವೆ. ರೈತರು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪಡೆಯುವಂತೆಯೂ ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
‘ಈ ಯೋಜನೆಯಡಿ ವಿಮಾ ಪರಿಹಾರ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಬೆಳೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸೇರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಹಾನಿಗೆ ಒಳಗಾಗುವ ಆತಂಕವನ್ನು ದೂರ ಮಾಡಿ, ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಅನುಕೂಲವನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಈ ಯೋಜನೆಯಡಿ ಲಾಭ ಪಡೆದಿರುವ ರೈತರನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸುವೆ’ ಎಂದೂ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme. #FasalBima4SafalKisan
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2021
How has PM Fasal Bima Yojana ensured greater benefit to farmers?
How has transparency been furthered in settlement of claims?
These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App’s Your Voice Section. #FasalBima4SafalKisan pic.twitter.com/x8dnRBfz47
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2021
