ನವದೆಹಲಿ (ಪಿಟಿಐ): ಪೈಲಟ್‌ಗಳ ಕೊರತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ. ಆದರೆ, ಕೆಲವು ರೀತಿಯ ವಿಮಾನಗಳಿಗೆ ಕಮಾಂಡರ್ ಗಳ ಕೊರತೆ ಇದೆ. ಅವುಗಳನ್ನು ವಿದೇಶಿ ಪೈಲಟ್ ಗಳ ಸೇವೆ ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡು ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಹೇಳಿದೆ.

ಕೇಂದ್ರ ನಾಗರಿಕ ವಿಮಾನಯಾನ ಖಾತೆ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸಚಿವ ವಿ. ಕೆ. ಸಿಂಗ್ ಅವರು ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಲಿಖಿತ ಉತ್ತರ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ 82 ವಿದೇಶಿ ವಿಮಾನಗಳಿಗೆ ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ದೃಢೀಕರಣ (ಎಫ್‌ಎಟಿಎ) ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಕೆಲವು ರೀತಿಯ ವಿಮಾನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಟೈಪ್ ರೇಟೆಡ್ ಕಮಾಂಡರ್‌ / ಪಿಐಸಿ (ಪೈಲಟ್-ಇನ್-ಕಮಾಂಡ್) ಕೊರತೆ ಇದೆ. ವಿದೇಶಿ ವಿಮಾನಗಳಿಗೆ ಎಫ್ಎಟಿಎ ನೀಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ವಿದೇಶಿ ಪೈಲಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡು ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದರು.

ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ 34 ವೈಮಾನಿಕ ತರಬೇತಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು (ಎಫ್‌ಟಿಒ) ಇದ್ದು, ಕಮರ್ಷಿಯಲ್ ಪೈಲಟ್ ಲೈಸೆನ್ಸ್ (ಸಿಪಿಎಲ್) ಪಡೆಯಲು ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಾಟ ತರಬೇತಿ ನೀಡುವ 52 ನೆಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ಪೈಲಟ್‌ಗಳಿಗೆ ನಿರ್ದಿಷ್ಟ ವಿಮಾನ ತರಬೇತಿ ನೀಡುವ 7 ಅನುಮೋದಿತ ತರಬೇತಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು (ಎಟಿಒ) ಸಹ ಇವೆ.

No shortage of pilots in country, says Union minister V K Singh

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The government on Monday said there is no shortage of pilots but there is a shortage of commanders for certain types of aircraft and those are being managed by utilising the services of foreign pilots.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said currently there are 82 Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorization (FATA) holders in India.

"There is no shortage of pilots in India. There is, however, shortage of Type rated Commanders/PIC (Pilot-in-command) on certain types of aircraft and the same is being managed by utilising foreign pilots by issuing Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorization (FATA)," he said.

According to him, FATA is not issued to foreign license holders above the age of 65 years and is further restricted to any lower age limit prescribed by the license issuing contracting state.

There are 34 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) in the country, operating on 52 bases which provide aircraft flying training to obtain Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

There are also 7 Approved Training Organisations (ATO) that provide type specific aircraft training to pilots. PTI IAS RAM SHW