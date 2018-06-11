ಗೋರಖಪುರ: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಗೋರಖಪುರ ಬಿಆರ್‌ಡಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಮ್ಲಜನಕ ಕೊರತೆಯಿಂದ 70 ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಪ್ರಕರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಜಾಮೀನಿನ ಮೇಲೆ ಹೊರಗಿರುವ ಡಾ. ಕಫೀಲ್ ಖಾನ್ ಸಹೋದರ ಕಶೀಫ್ ಜಮೀಲ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಪರಿಚಿತರು ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಸಹೋದರ ಕಶೀಫ್ ಜಮೀಲ್ ದೇಹಕ್ಕೆ ಮೂರು ಗುಂಡುಗಳು ತಗುಲಿದ್ದು, ಖಾಸಗಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಾಣಾಪಾಯದಿಂದ ಪಾರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಪೊಲೀಸರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ 11 ಗಂಟೆ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ಹುಮಾಯುನ್ ವಲಯದ ಬಳಿ ಇರುವ ಜೆಪಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಹತ್ತಿರ ಬೈಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದ ಕಿಡಿಗೇಡಿಗಳು ಕಶೀಫ್ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕೈ, ಗಲ್ಲ ಹಾಗೂ ಕತ್ತಿನ ಭಾಗಕ್ಕೆ ಗಾಯಗಳಾಗಿವೆ. ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ದೂರು ದಾಖಲಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಕೊತ್ವಾಲಿ ವಲಯದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಘನಶ್ಯಾಮ್ ತಿವಾರಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದೀಗ ಕಶೀಫ್ ಅವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಚೇತರಿಕೆ ಕಂಡಿದೆ. ಇದುವರೆಗೆ ದೂರು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿಲ್ಲ. ಕಶೀಫ್ ಅವರ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಸುಧಾರಿಸಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ದೂರು ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು. ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ ಅವರ ನಿವಾಸದ 500 ಮೀ ದೂರದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಡಾ. ಕಫೀಲ್ ಖಾನ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical College case involving the death of 63 children, was shot at allegedly by some unidentified bike-borne miscreants Sunday night.

Kashif Jameel (34) was rushed to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.

“Around 11 pm, in the Humayunpur north area near the JP hospital, some bike-borne miscreants shot at Kashif Jameel. He sustained injuries on his right upper arm, neck and chin," Kotwali police station Inspector Ghanshyam Tiwari said.

"He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. No complaint has been given so far," the officer said.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Kafeel Khan said, “He is recovering now. A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so he can tell what actually happened. He was shot just 500 meters away from Chief Minister residence, last night.”