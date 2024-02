ಮಮತಾರನ್ನು ‘ದೀದಿ’ ಎನ್ನಬೇಡಿ ಅವರು ಈಗ ‘ಆಂಟಿ’ ಆಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ಸುವೆಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ

#WATCH | Delhi: West Bengal LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari says, "...Stop calling Mamata Banerjee called 'Didi' she has now become a 'aunty' now...I defeated her in Nandigram during the assembly elections. She lodged 42 cases against me. She a cruel lady..." (24.02) pic.twitter.com/HMJZshfa7K