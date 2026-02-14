ಪುಲ್ವಾಮಾ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಏಳು ವರ್ಷ: ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ನಮನ

Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2026
पुलवामा में 2019 के दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए हमारे वीर जवानों को मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2026
भारत माता की रक्षा में उनके सर्वोच्च बलिदान के लिए देश सदैव उनका ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/UrEV7Xu3VR
Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the brave CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack in Pulwama on 14 February 2019. The nation stands united in honouring their memory and in solidarity with their families. Their sacrifice remains a reminder…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2026
ಪುಲ್ವಾಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಾದ ದೇಶದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ವೀರಯೋಧರನ್ನು ಈ ದಿನ ಗೌರವದಿಂದ ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ, ನಮಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 14, 2026
ನಮ್ಮ ಸೈನಿಕರ ತ್ಯಾಗ - ಬಲಿದಾನವು ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಸಶಕ್ತ - ಸಾರ್ವಭೌಮ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವಾಗಿಸಿದೆ. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Ko4PbrbdOC
The Pulwama Attack claimed the lives of our brave CRPF personnel, but their spirit lives on. Their courage reminds us of the price of peace and the strength of our unity. On this Black Day, we honour their sacrifice and keep their memory alive. pic.twitter.com/sfYRRESWB2— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) February 14, 2026
ಪುಲ್ವಾಮಾ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾಣಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಅಮರ ಯೋಧರನ್ನು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ ನಮಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.— ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 14, 2026
ಈ ಕರಾಳ ದಿನವನ್ನು ಭಾರತ ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಮರೆಯುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಹಾಗೂ ನಮ್ಮ ಯೋಧರ ತ್ಯಾಗ ಬಲಿದಾನವನ್ನು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವು ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ಮರೆಯುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಅವರ ತ್ಯಾಗವು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಭಕ್ತಿ, ಅಚಲ ಬದ್ಧತೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರತೀಕವಾಗಿದೆ.… pic.twitter.com/eptpD2Lk0x
