BMC: ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ರಿತು ತಾವ್ಡೆ ಮೇಯರ್‌, ಶಿವಸೇನೆಯ ಸಂಜಯ್‌ ಘಾಡಿ ಉಪಮೇಯರ್‌

#WATCH | Mumbai: On being elected as Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ritu Tawde says, "I am very happy. This is a historic day for me. I have been given a huge responsibility. I have to work extensively in Mumbai. They (Shiv Sena UBT) do not have any love left… pic.twitter.com/4cvLzIhRIC
#WATCH | Mumbai | On being elected as the Deputy Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sanjay Shankar Ghadi says, "... For the last 4 years, several works were halted. Over the next 5 years, we will work together to solve Mumbai's problems..." pic.twitter.com/oFVSspVeSa