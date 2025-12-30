ಖಲೀದಾ ಜಿಯಾ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿ ವಿಶ್ವದ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2025
Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.
As the… pic.twitter.com/BLg6K52vak
The United States extends deepest condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Mrs. Zia played a pivotal role in shaping her country’s modern history, and her leadership was instrumental in advancing Bangladesh’s development. pic.twitter.com/vjV5CMUBlF— U.S. Embassy Dhaka (@usembassydhaka) December 30, 2025
Deeply saddened by the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, Chairperson of the BNP and former Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Her lifelong service to Bangladesh and its growth and development leaves a lasting legacy.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 30, 2025
Begum Zia was a committed friend of Pakistan. My Government and the…
May Begum Khaleda Zia rest in peace. Our sincerest condolences. pic.twitter.com/lIcMq84L5g— Germany in Bangladesh (@GermanEmbassyBD) December 30, 2025
