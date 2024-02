Innings break!



England are all-out for 319 in the first-innings.



A successful afternoon session for #TeamIndia as @mdsirajofficial finishes with a four-wicket haul 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5X8M#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/gYC0WzQOUm