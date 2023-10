🇮🇳 WINS A BRONZE IN SEPAK TAKRAW 🥉



The Women's Regu team has won a bronze at the #AsianGames2022 🔥⚡



Our ladies have showed an impeccable team spirit to win the spot on the podium. A big round of applause for them👏#Cheer4India#Hallabol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/HZ6XL1RV9I