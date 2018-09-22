ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ರಫೇಲ್ ಹಗರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂಬಾನಿ ಪರ ಮೋದಿ ಲಾಬಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಮಾಜಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಒಲಾಂಡ್ ಹೇಳಿರುವುದು ಭಾರೀ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ನಾಂದಿ ಹಾಡಿದೆ.

ಡಸಾಲ್ಟ್‌ ಕಂಪನಿ ಜತೆಗೆ ರಫೇಲ್‌ ಯುದ್ಧ ವಿಮಾನ ಖರೀದಿಸಲು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡ ಒಪ್ಪಂದದಲ್ಲಿ ಅನಿಲ್‌ ಅಂಬಾನಿ ಮಾಲೀಕತ್ವದ ರಿಲಯನ್ಸ್‌ ಡಿಫೆನ್ಸ್‌ ಕಂಪನಿಯನ್ನೇ ದೇಶೀ ಪಾಲುದಾರನಾಗಿ ಸೇರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಹೇಳಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ನ ಮಾಜಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಫ್ರಾಂಸ್ವಾ ಒಲಾಂಡ್‌ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾಗಿ ಎಂದು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಮಿಡಿಯಾಪಾರ್ಟ್‌’ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು.

ಒಲಾಂಡ್ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮೋದಿ ಮೇಲೆ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದೀಗ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇರಾ ಪಿಎಂ ಚೋರ್ ಹೈ ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‍ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ರಫೇಲ್ ಒಪ್ಪಂದದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ನಿಲುವನ್ನು ಟೀಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವವರಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನೊಂದು ಮಾತು ಹೇಳಲಿಚ್ಛಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯವರು ಚೇತನ್ ಭಗತ್ ಬರೆದ How to Blame Nehru for Rafale Scam ಎಂಬ ಪುಸ್ತಕವನ್ನು ಓದುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅದನ್ನು ಓದಿದ ನಂತರ ಅವರು ಕೆಂಗಣ್ಣಿನಿಂದ ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ನಾಶ ಮಾಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

To the people who are trending #Mera_PM_Chor_Hai I will tell you one thing. Our honourable PM is reading a book now, titled "How to Blame Nehru for Rafale Scam" by Chetan Bhagat. After he finishes he will demolish all you guys with his Lal ankh. 👹 — Keerthi🌹 (@TheDesiEdge) September 22, 2018

ಅಂಬಾನಿ ಜತೆ ಮೋದಿ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು ಎಂದು ಒಲಾಂಡ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ

Basically, Hollande reiterated that Modi had a deal with Ambani.#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai pic.twitter.com/QkBVe4el8Y — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 22, 2018

ರಫೇಲ್ ಒಪ್ಪಂದದಲ್ಲಿನ ಹಗರಣ ಹೀಗಿದೆ

Why does #RafaleDeal reek of corruption? Cong - 526 Cr/aircraft

BJP - 1670 Cr/aircraft Why does Rafale deal reek of cronyism? HAL- 70 yrs experience, made 4060 Aircrafts, Navratna company.

Reliance Def- 0 experience,0 aircrafts, #Modi‘s friend. #Mera_PM_Chor_Hai — Pritam Kumar Mishra (@prit_mishra) September 22, 2018

ನಿಮಗೆ ಸಂದೇಹ ಇದ್ದರೆ ನೋಡಿ

In case of doubt just see and you will know that #Mera_PM_Chor_Hai pic.twitter.com/GqQr5h4QGb — Kamran Shahid (@iKamranShahid) September 22, 2018

ಕನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇರಾ ಪಿಎಂ ಚೋರ್ ಹೈ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಣೆ ಕೂಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಸುತ್ತುವರಿದರು. ಆಗ ಆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯು ನಾನು ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಇಮ್ರಾನ್ ಖಾನ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೇಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾನೆ. ಅಷ್ಟೊತ್ತಿಗೆ ಅವರ ಕಪಾಳಕ್ಕೆ ಬಾರಿಸಿದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ನಾನೇನು ಪೆದ್ದ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದಿದ್ದೀಯಾ? ಯಾವ ದೇಶದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಕಳ್ಳ ಎಂದು ನನಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲವೇನೋ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Delhi Police aerated man shouting #Mera_PM_Chor_Hai in Connaught Place.

He says but I was talking about PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Inspector slaps him tight, you think I am stupid and don’t know which country’s PM is a thief? — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) September 22, 2018

ನಾವು ಪ್ರಾಮಾಣಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಶ್ರಮಜೀವಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗೆ ಮತ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೆವು. ಆದರೆ ಈಗ ನಾನು ಮೋಸ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಅವರು ದೇಶವನ್ನು ಲೂಟಿ ಮಾಡಲು ಅಂಬಾನಿಗೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಬೇಜಾರಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ

We voted for an honest and hardworking PM but today I feel betrayed that #Mera_PM_Chor_Hai. He helped Ambani to loot our nation. Feeling Disappointed pic.twitter.com/yZ3MCHr1IE — Mehul Choradiya (@ChoradiyaMehul) September 22, 2018

ನಾನು ಈ ರೀತಿ ಬರೆಯುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಅಂದುಕೊಂಡಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಆದರೆ ನೀವು ಬರೆಯುವ ಹಾಗೆ ಮಾಡಿದಿರಿ.

I never ever thought that I have to write this.. but you have forced me to do this @narendramodi#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai pic.twitter.com/Qz3bmWW53F — Ankita Shah (@Ankita_Shah8) September 22, 2018

ರಫೇಲ್ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ನಡೆದು 13 ದಿನಗಳ ನಂತರ ರಿಲಾಯನ್ಸ್ ಕಂಪನಿ ರಿಲಾಯನ್ಸ್ ಡಿಫೆನ್ಸ್ ಲಿಮಿಟೆಡ್ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿತು,

13 days before Rafale deal, Reliance formed Reliance Defence Ltd. 10 days after Rafale deal was signed Dassault and Reliance form a JV.

So Ambani gets business worth 1000crs with no previous record of aerospace business.. Hence proved #Mera_PM_Chor_Hai pic.twitter.com/BQehlVDlrP — Aishwary Verma (@AishwaryVerma9) September 22, 2018

There we go. Hollande stands rock solid by his statement. The man who did the deal reiterates his claim and yet lapdogs are hellbent upon providing fig leaf to the naked PM.#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai https://t.co/qXgt22nYxe — TheAgeOfBananas (@iScrew) September 22, 2018

What bhakts don't understand:

1. Why was number of planes reduced?

2. Was the IAF sleeping when UPA was in power? Didn't they evaluate India specific requirements?

3. What was the reason to select Reliance?#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai — GS 🇮🇳 (@CatalyticPrayer) September 22, 2018

What do you have to say @nsitharaman

Ji? Do you agree that #Mera_PM_Chor_Hai? pic.twitter.com/bgZl7bhftm — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 22, 2018

When he was in opposition he was having solution for-

Corruption

Policy making

Unemployment

Foreign affairs

Pakistan

Economy

Fuel price

Kashmir

But when he came to power he just flipped and took U-TURN on every issue. This is unfortunate and unforgivable!#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai — shubham lakhera (@1shubhamlakhera) September 22, 2018

#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai #FilmyDialoguesOnRafale Ashamed that our PM has acted against national interest. Can IAF fight a 2 front war with just 36 Rafale jets ? National Security has been compromised to help Anil Ambani. #BJP_भगाओ_देश_बचाओ pic.twitter.com/eRmlRQbv4W — AAP Ka Vikram (@vikrameffects) September 22, 2018

#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆಯೇ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‍ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‍ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‍ಗೆ ತಿರುಗೇಟು ನೀಡಿದೆ.

ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕಿ ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

Currently out on bail, the mother-son duo has a legacy of looting India

Irony died a million times when Such thieves have the audacity to call a humble, honest PM, a chor. How come ur mother is among top richest politician in world ?#RahulKaPuraKhandanChor pic.twitter.com/dTPgKOmpjG — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 22, 2018

ಸದ್ಯ ಜಾಮೀನು ಪಡೆದಿರುವ ಅಮ್ಮ ಮಗ ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಲೂಟಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಲ್ಲದೆ, ಪ್ರಾಮಾಣಿಕ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯನ್ನು ಕಳ್ಳ ಎನ್ನುತ್ತಾರೆ, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಅಮ್ಮ ಜಗತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀಮಂತ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಗಿಟ್ಟಿಸಿದ್ದು ಹೇಗೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಹುಲ್‍ಗೆ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಎಸೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ರಾಜಕುಮಾರನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅರಿಯಲು...

A beginners guide to Clown Prince’s CONgress#RahulKaPuraKhandanChor pic.twitter.com/ME9z6LEPnB — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 22, 2018

There is evidence available that a proper MoU existed between Dassault and Reliance industry as early as on Feb 13, 2013, that means 1 year, 4 months before we came to power : Shri rsprasad #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor pic.twitter.com/VH4AEpIdbs — Dinesh Pandya (@dj_0403) September 22, 2018

All the Congress Party does these days is speak a lie and repeat it continuously. Congress President may have invented a machine to convert aloo to sona but unfortunately for him, a machine to convert a lie into truth as not been invented yet.#RahulKaPuraKhandanChor — M.J. Akbar (@mjakbar) September 22, 2018

Out on bail Rahul Gandhi & his family have long been the primary source of corruption in the country. They are today blaming Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi in the Rafael deal, who has given India its most honest administration since Independence. #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 22, 2018

#RahulKaPuraKhandanChor 2001 : Atal Sarkar gives permission in principle to acquire new jets for IAF 2007 : UPA Begins the Process Jan 2012 : Rafale Shortlisted as L1 June 2012: UPA orders review of the deal !!! Why? Dec 2017 : UPA "Buy the EuroFighter as it's cheaper"!!!! — Jiggs 🚩 (@Sootradhar) September 22, 2018