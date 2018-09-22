'ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವಾರ್': ಮೇರಾ ಪಿಎಂ ಚೋರ್ ಹೈ vs ರಾಹುಲ್ ಕಾ ಪೂರಾ ಖಾನ್‌ದಾನ್ ಚೋರ್

5

'ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವಾರ್': ಮೇರಾ ಪಿಎಂ ಚೋರ್ ಹೈ vs ರಾಹುಲ್ ಕಾ ಪೂರಾ ಖಾನ್‌ದಾನ್ ಚೋರ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published:
Updated:

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ರಫೇಲ್ ಹಗರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂಬಾನಿ ಪರ ಮೋದಿ ಲಾಬಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಮಾಜಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಒಲಾಂಡ್ ಹೇಳಿರುವುದು ಭಾರೀ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ನಾಂದಿ ಹಾಡಿದೆ.

ಡಸಾಲ್ಟ್‌ ಕಂಪನಿ ಜತೆಗೆ ರಫೇಲ್‌ ಯುದ್ಧ ವಿಮಾನ ಖರೀದಿಸಲು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡ ಒಪ್ಪಂದದಲ್ಲಿ ಅನಿಲ್‌ ಅಂಬಾನಿ ಮಾಲೀಕತ್ವದ ರಿಲಯನ್ಸ್‌ ಡಿಫೆನ್ಸ್‌ ಕಂಪನಿಯನ್ನೇ ದೇಶೀ ಪಾಲುದಾರನಾಗಿ ಸೇರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಹೇಳಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ನ ಮಾಜಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಫ್ರಾಂಸ್ವಾ ಒಲಾಂಡ್‌ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾಗಿ ಎಂದು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ  ಮಿಡಿಯಾಪಾರ್ಟ್‌’ ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು.

ಒಲಾಂಡ್ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮೋದಿ ಮೇಲೆ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದೀಗ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೇರಾ ಪಿಎಂ ಚೋರ್ ಹೈ ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‍ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ರಫೇಲ್ ಒಪ್ಪಂದದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮೋದಿ ನಿಲುವನ್ನು ಟೀಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai  ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವವರಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನೊಂದು ಮಾತು ಹೇಳಲಿಚ್ಛಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯವರು ಚೇತನ್ ಭಗತ್ ಬರೆದ How to Blame Nehru for Rafale Scam ಎಂಬ ಪುಸ್ತಕವನ್ನು ಓದುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅದನ್ನು ಓದಿದ ನಂತರ ಅವರು ಕೆಂಗಣ್ಣಿನಿಂದ ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ನಾಶ ಮಾಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಂಬಾನಿ ಜತೆ  ಮೋದಿ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು ಎಂದು ಒಲಾಂಡ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ 

ರಫೇಲ್ ಒಪ್ಪಂದದಲ್ಲಿನ ಹಗರಣ ಹೀಗಿದೆ

 

ನಿಮಗೆ ಸಂದೇಹ ಇದ್ದರೆ ನೋಡಿ

ಕನಾಟ್ ಪ್ಲೇಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ  ಮೇರಾ ಪಿಎಂ ಚೋರ್ ಹೈ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಣೆ ಕೂಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೆಹಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಸುತ್ತುವರಿದರು. ಆಗ ಆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯು  ನಾನು ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಇಮ್ರಾನ್ ಖಾನ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೇಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾನೆ. ಅಷ್ಟೊತ್ತಿಗೆ ಅವರ ಕಪಾಳಕ್ಕೆ ಬಾರಿಸಿದ  ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ನಾನೇನು ಪೆದ್ದ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದಿದ್ದೀಯಾ? ಯಾವ ದೇಶದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಕಳ್ಳ ಎಂದು ನನಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲವೇನೋ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನಾವು ಪ್ರಾಮಾಣಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಶ್ರಮಜೀವಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗೆ ಮತ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೆವು. ಆದರೆ ಈಗ ನಾನು ಮೋಸ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಅವರು ದೇಶವನ್ನು ಲೂಟಿ ಮಾಡಲು ಅಂಬಾನಿಗೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಬೇಜಾರಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ

ನಾನು ಈ ರೀತಿ ಬರೆಯುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಅಂದುಕೊಂಡಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಆದರೆ ನೀವು ಬರೆಯುವ ಹಾಗೆ ಮಾಡಿದಿರಿ.

ರಫೇಲ್ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ ನಡೆದು 13 ದಿನಗಳ ನಂತರ ರಿಲಾಯನ್ಸ್ ಕಂಪನಿ ರಿಲಾಯನ್ಸ್ ಡಿಫೆನ್ಸ್ ಲಿಮಿಟೆಡ್ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಿತು,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#Mera_PM_Chor_Hai  ಹ್ಯಾಶ್ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆಯೇ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‍ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‍ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‍ಗೆ ತಿರುಗೇಟು ನೀಡಿದೆ.

ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕಿ ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

ಸದ್ಯ ಜಾಮೀನು ಪಡೆದಿರುವ ಅಮ್ಮ ಮಗ ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಲೂಟಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಲ್ಲದೆ, ಪ್ರಾಮಾಣಿಕ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯನ್ನು  ಕಳ್ಳ ಎನ್ನುತ್ತಾರೆ, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಅಮ್ಮ ಜಗತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀಮಂತ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಗಿಟ್ಟಿಸಿದ್ದು ಹೇಗೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಹುಲ್‍ಗೆ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಎಸೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ರಾಜಕುಮಾರನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅರಿಯಲು...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
RahulGandhi
NarendraModi
FrancoisHollande
Rafaledeal
ರಾಹುಲ್‍ಗಾಂಧಿ
ನರೇಂದ್ರಮೋದಿ
ರಫೇಲ್‍ಒಪ್ಪಂದ

ಬರಹ ಇಷ್ಟವಾಯಿತೆ?

  • 1

    Happy

  • 0

    Amused

  • 0

    Sad

  • 0

    Frustrated

  • 1

    Angry

Comments:

0 comments
View All

Write the first review for this !
'ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವಾರ್': ಮೇರಾ ಪಿಎಂ ಚೋರ್ ಹೈ vs ರಾಹುಲ್ ಕಾ ಪೂರಾ ಖಾನ್‌ದಾನ್ ಚೋರ್
'ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವಾರ್': ಮೇರಾ ಪಿಎಂ ಚೋರ್ ಹೈ vs ರಾಹುಲ್ ಕಾ ಪೂರಾ ಖಾನ್‌ದಾನ್ ಚೋರ್
ಮೋದಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಹತೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ರಮ್ಯಾ ಶೇರ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹಿಂದಿರುವ ಸತ್ಯ ಏನು?
ಮೋದಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಹತೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ರಮ್ಯಾ ಶೇರ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹಿಂದಿರುವ ಸತ್ಯ ಏನು?
ಬಟವಾಡೆಯಾಗದ ಓಲೆ...
ಬಟವಾಡೆಯಾಗದ ಓಲೆ...