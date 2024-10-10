ಬುಧವಾರ, 9 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2024
ಟಾಟಾಸನ್ಸ್ ಗೌರವ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರತನ್‌ ಟಾಟಾ ನಿಧನ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 9 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2024, 18:34 IST
Last Updated : 9 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2024, 18:34 IST
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೇಶದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಕೈಗಾರಿಕೋದ್ಯಮಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಟಾಟಾಸನ್ಸ್‌ನ ಗೌರವ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರತನ್‌ ಟಾಟಾ (86) ಅವರು ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿವೆ.

ವಯೋ ಸಹಜ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಸೋಮವಾರ ಮುಂಬೈನ ಬ್ರೀಚ್ ಕ್ಯಾಂಡಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

