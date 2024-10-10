ಟಾಟಾಸನ್ಸ್ ಗೌರವ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರತನ್‌ ಟಾಟಾ ನಿಧನ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ದೇಶದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಕೈಗಾರಿಕೋದ್ಯಮಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಟಾಟಾಸನ್ಸ್ನ ಗೌರವ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರತನ್ ಟಾಟಾ (86) ಅವರು ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿವೆ.
ವಯೋ ಸಹಜ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಸೋಮವಾರ ಮುಂಬೈನ ಬ್ರೀಚ್ ಕ್ಯಾಂಡಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.
The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/foYsathgmt