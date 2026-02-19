ಗುರುವಾರ, 19 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation career guidesslc
ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC Exams: ಮಾದರಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳು– ಇಂಗ್ಲೀಷ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published : 19 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 7:49 IST
Last Updated : 19 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 7:49 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
PDF
parts of speech.pdf
ಓಪನ್ ಮಾಡಿ
ADVERTISEMENT
SSLCSSLC exam

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT