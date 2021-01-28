ಎಸ್ಸೆಸ್ಸೆಲ್ಸಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್‌ ಪಠ್ಯ: A Hero - Summary

ಎಸ್ಸೆಸ್ಸೆಲ್ಸಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್‌ ಪಠ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿನ ‘A Hero’ ಪಾಠದ ಸಾರಾಂಶವನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಸಾರಾಂಶ ಮನನ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡರೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬರುವ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಸುಲಭವಾಗಿ ಉತ್ತರಿಸಬಹುದು.

This was a story extracted from the novel titled “Swami and his friends” written by English novelist R.K. Narayan. It narrates the story of Swami- a timid boy, aged 11-12 born to a middle class South-Indian family, living with his parents, grandmother and a little baby.

His father was a very disciplined person, whereas his mother and granny were more caring and protective. Whilst his father was going through an article in the newspaper, he called out to Swami and narrated an incident where a young, courageous boy faced a tiger. He also described how the brave lad climbed up a tree and stayed there for half a day until some people came by and killed the tiger. The father asked Swami about his opinion on the same. Swami said that facing the tiger alone would mean that he must be a strong, grown-up man and not a boy at all. The father disagrees and states that courage is more important than strength and age. Swami disputes this for which his father challenges him to sleep alone in the office room.

Frightened by the challenge, Swami tries to change the topic by bringing up the cricket club. His father cuts in and insists him to sleep alone thereafter. Swami tries to find excuses but in despair. The father complains about Swami’s upbringing and glances at his wife. The offended mother throws the blame on the grandmother. Meanwhile Swami tries to avoid the situation by going to bed early which left his grandmother wondering why he slept without a bedtime story. She asked Swami not to cover his face with the blanket, this angered him as he was pretending to be asleep but was surprised when his blanket was pulled away by his father asking to follow him.

A hesitant Swami looks pleadingly at his mother, she tries convincing her husband but fails. Swami tries to negotiate by telling there are scorpions and that the room is very dusty, he also requests to keep the lights on. His father turns down all his requests and just allows him to keep the doors open.

Swami was saddened and angered towards the stringent nature of his father. He curses the newspaper for having published the story and also wished that the boy in the story was not spared at all by the tiger. As the night advanced , his fear grew because he kept thinking about all the ghost stories he had heard as a child. He crouched under the bench where he felt much safer. He unknowingly fell asleep where he was racked with nightmares of a tiger chasing him. With a desperate effort he opened his eyes only to see something lurking in the dark. As it approached him, he hugged it tight and bit with all his might. Out came an agonising cry followed by a heavy tumbling amidst the furniture which awakened his father, cook and the servant who came running with a lamp. A notorious burglar was caught and handed over to the police. Congratulations were poured on Swami for his act of bravery. It was a moment of pride for his teachers and headmaster whilst his classmates looked up to him with respect.

The following night, father enquires about Swami to which his mother replies asking him not to bother Swami about where he sleeps. The father walks away mumbling not to blame him later. Swami who slyly heard the entire conversation felt relieved that his father had given up on him.