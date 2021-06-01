ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, ಜೂನ್ 1, 2021
30 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿಆರೋಗ್ಯಮಹಿಳೆಸೌಂದರ್ಯಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್PV ವೆಬ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಕ್ಲೂಸಿವ್

ಕೋವಿಡ್–19: ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವರ ಜತೆ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಮಾತುಕತೆ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೋವಿಡ್–19 ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕದ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈಗೊಂಡ ಕ್ರಮಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ಪೀಟರ್ ಡಟನ್ ಜತೆ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಕುರಿತು ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಭಾರತ ಮತ್ತು ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ನಡುವಣ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯ, ಸಹಭಾಗಿತ್ವದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದೊಂದಿಗಿನ ವ್ಯೂಹಾತ್ಮಕ ಸಹಭಾಗಿತ್ವದ ಸಮಗ್ರ ಅನುಷ್ಠಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಭಾರತ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದೂ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೋವಿಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಹೋರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದ ಸಶಸ್ತ್ರ ಪಡೆಗಳು ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸಿವೆ ಎಂದೂ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಚಿವರು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Rajnath Singh
India
Australia

ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ 2021 ಪೂರ್ಣ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಡೌನ್‌ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನುಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ಭಾರತ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸುವ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ ನಮ್ಮ ತಂಡಕ್ಕಿದೆ– ಟ್ರೆಂಟ್ ಬೌಲ್ಟ್ ಭಾರತ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸುವ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ ನಮ್ಮ ತಂಡಕ್ಕಿದೆ– ಟ್ರೆಂಟ್ ಬೌಲ್ಟ್
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
Covid-19 India Update: ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಇಳಿಕೆ, 1.27 ಲಕ್ಷ ಹೊಸ ಪ್ರಕರಣ Covid-19 India Update: ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಇಳಿಕೆ, 1.27 ಲಕ್ಷ ಹೊಸ ಪ್ರಕರಣ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಿಂದ ವಾಪಸ್: ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಮುಗಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ಭಾವುಕರಾದ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ಆಟಗಾರರು ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಿಂದ ವಾಪಸ್: ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಮುಗಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ಭಾವುಕರಾದ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ಆಟಗಾರರು
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
ಲಸಿಕೆ ಖರೀದಿ ನೀತಿ: ವಿವರ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಕೇಂದ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ‘ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ‘ ಸೂಚನೆ ಲಸಿಕೆ ಖರೀದಿ ನೀತಿ: ವಿವರ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಕೇಂದ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ‘ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ‘ ಸೂಚನೆ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಕೋವಿಡ್–19: ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಿಂದ ಭಾರತ ತಲುಪಿದ 184 ಆಮ್ಲಜನಕ ಸಾಂದ್ರಕಗಳು ಕೋವಿಡ್–19: ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ನಿಂದ ಭಾರತ ತಲುಪಿದ 184 ಆಮ್ಲಜನಕ ಸಾಂದ್ರಕಗಳು
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
Covid-19 India Update: 1.52 ಲಕ್ಷ ಹೊಸ ಪ್ರಕರಣ, ಹೆಚ್ಚಿದ ಚೇತರಿಕೆ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ Covid-19 India Update: 1.52 ಲಕ್ಷ ಹೊಸ ಪ್ರಕರಣ, ಹೆಚ್ಚಿದ ಚೇತರಿಕೆ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಸೇನೆ ಆಧುನೀಕರಣ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಅಬಾಧಿತ: ಸೇನೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಜ.ನರವಣೆ ಸೇನೆ ಆಧುನೀಕರಣ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಅಬಾಧಿತ: ಸೇನೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಜ.ನರವಣೆ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಮುಂಗಾರು: ಕೇರಳಕ್ಕೆ ಜೂನ್ 3ರ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸುವ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮುಂಗಾರು: ಕೇರಳಕ್ಕೆ ಜೂನ್ 3ರ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸುವ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
'ಸಾವಿರ ವಿಕೆಟ್‌' ದಾಖಲೆಯ ಹೊಸ್ತಿಲಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್‌ ವೇಗಿ ಆ್ಯಂಡರ್ಸನ್‌ 'ಸಾವಿರ ವಿಕೆಟ್‌' ದಾಖಲೆಯ ಹೊಸ್ತಿಲಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್‌ ವೇಗಿ ಆ್ಯಂಡರ್ಸನ್‌
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
Covid-19 India Update: ಏ.13ರ ಬಳಿಕ ಅತಿ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಸೋಂಕು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ದಾಖಲು Covid-19 India Update: ಏ.13ರ ಬಳಿಕ ಅತಿ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಸೋಂಕು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ದಾಖಲು
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಿಂತಲೂ 20 ಪಟ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್: ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಿಂತಲೂ 20 ಪಟ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್: ಅಧ್ಯಯನ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ ಪುಲ್ವಾಮ ಹುತಾತ್ಮನ ಪತ್ನಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ ಪುಲ್ವಾಮ ಹುತಾತ್ಮನ ಪತ್ನಿ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿ
 