ಕೋವಿಡ್–19: ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವರ ಜತೆ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಮಾತುಕತೆ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೋವಿಡ್–19 ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕದ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈಗೊಂಡ ಕ್ರಮಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ಪೀಟರ್ ಡಟನ್ ಜತೆ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಕುರಿತು ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಭಾರತ ಮತ್ತು ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ನಡುವಣ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯ, ಸಹಭಾಗಿತ್ವದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದೊಂದಿಗಿನ ವ್ಯೂಹಾತ್ಮಕ ಸಹಭಾಗಿತ್ವದ ಸಮಗ್ರ ಅನುಷ್ಠಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಭಾರತ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದೂ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೋವಿಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಹೋರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದ ಸಶಸ್ತ್ರ ಪಡೆಗಳು ಭಾರತವನ್ನು ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸಿವೆ ಎಂದೂ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಚಿವರು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

It is heartening to note that the Australian Armed forces have wholeheartedly supported India in its fight against COVID-19.

India remains fully committed to the implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia. Both sides look forward to convening the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity.

Spoke to Australian Minister for Defence, Mr Peter Dutton about the measures taken by both the countries to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

India and Australia share a warm and people to people contact underpinned by a strategic partnership.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 1, 2021