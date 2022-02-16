ಬಪ್ಪಿ ಲಹಿರಿ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ, ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಖ್ಯಾತ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ, ಗಾಯಕ ಬಪ್ಪಿ ಲಹಿರಿ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಬಪ್ಪಿ ಲಹಿರಿ ಅವರ ಸಂಗೀತವು ಎಲ್ಲವನ್ನೂ ಒಳಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದುದಲ್ಲದೆ, ವೈವಿಧ್ಯಮಯ ಭಾವನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸುಂದರವಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತಿತ್ತು. ಅವರ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ, ಗಾಯನವು ತಲೆಮಾರುಗಳನ್ನು ಸೆಳೆದಿತ್ತು. ಅವರ ಲವಲವಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಮಿಸ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು, ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ’ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಖ್ಯಾತ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ, ಗಾಯಕ ಬಪ್ಪಿ ಲಹಿರಿ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಬಹಳ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಭಾರತದ ಸಂಗೀತ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ದೊಡ್ಡ ನಿರ್ವಾತ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ‘ಬಪ್ಪಿ ದಾ’ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಗಾಯನ ಹಾಗೂ ಉತ್ಸಾಹಭರಿತ ಸ್ವಭಾವದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಸದಾ ನೆನಪಿನಲ್ಲುಳಿಯುತ್ತಾರೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2022

Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji .

Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more .

Your music will always remain in our hearts .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022

He was India’s First ‘ROCK STAR’!!

He was full of love & generosity!

Will miss him dearly… “Chalte Chalte…

Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…” Rest in peace dear Bappi Da…🙏🖤 #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/a1VsE0vlWO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 16, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn about demise of popular music composer & legendary singer #BappiLahiri Ji. He will be fondly remembered for his mesmerizing songs. My condolences to his family and admirers. ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/MlOiT3CjhL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 16, 2022