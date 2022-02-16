ಬುಧವಾರ, ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 16, 2022
ಬಪ್ಪಿ ಲಹಿರಿ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ, ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. Credit: DH File Photo

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಖ್ಯಾತ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ, ಗಾಯಕ ಬಪ್ಪಿ ಲಹಿರಿ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಬಪ್ಪಿ ಲಹಿರಿ ಅವರ ಸಂಗೀತವು ಎಲ್ಲವನ್ನೂ ಒಳಗೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದುದಲ್ಲದೆ, ವೈವಿಧ್ಯಮಯ ಭಾವನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸುಂದರವಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತಿತ್ತು. ಅವರ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ, ಗಾಯನವು ತಲೆಮಾರುಗಳನ್ನು ಸೆಳೆದಿತ್ತು. ಅವರ ಲವಲವಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಮಿಸ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು, ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ’ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಖ್ಯಾತ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ, ಗಾಯಕ ಬಪ್ಪಿ ಲಹಿರಿ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಬಹಳ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಭಾರತದ ಸಂಗೀತ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ದೊಡ್ಡ ನಿರ್ವಾತ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ‘ಬಪ್ಪಿ ದಾ’ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಗಾಯನ ಹಾಗೂ ಉತ್ಸಾಹಭರಿತ ಸ್ವಭಾವದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಸದಾ ನೆನಪಿನಲ್ಲುಳಿಯುತ್ತಾರೆ’ ಎಂದು ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

