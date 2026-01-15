#WATCH | Delhi | Addressing the 28th CSPOC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... India has demonstrated that democratic institutions and processes provide democracy with stability, dynamism, and inclusivity—all at the same time. Today, India is the world's fastest-growing… pic.twitter.com/ngUqsFA5ty— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi | Addressing the 28th CSPOC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This is the fourth time the Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference is being held in India. This year's theme—"Effective Delivery of Parliamentary Democracy"—is highly relevant in… pic.twitter.com/YMjHgqHevc— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets delegates from several countries during the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding officers of the Commonwealth, 2026 at the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/ohBoYMPPlS
#WATCH | Delhi | Addressing the 28th CSPOC, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says, "We have gathered here today in India, the world's largest democracy, with the aim of promoting democratic dialogue, cooperation, and shared values. Here, we will share practices, initiatives, and… pic.twitter.com/zBdFtmEI76— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.