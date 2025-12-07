ಭಾನುವಾರ, 7 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

ಗೋವಾ ನೈಟ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್‌ ದುರಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 25 ಸಾವು: ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಮುರ್ಮು, PM ಮೋದಿ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಿಟಿಐ
ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 7 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 9:24 IST
Last Updated : 7 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 9:24 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಗೋವಾ ನೈಟ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲಿಂಡರ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟ; 25 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು
ಗೋವಾ ನೈಟ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲಿಂಡರ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟ; 25 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:PHOTOS | ಗೋವಾ: ಮಸಣವಾಯ್ತು ನೈಟ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್; 25 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು
PHOTOS | ಗೋವಾ: ಮಸಣವಾಯ್ತು ನೈಟ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್; 25 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Goa Nightclub Tragedy: ಡ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಫ್ಲೋರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ 100 ಮಂದಿ ಇದ್ದರು!
Goa Nightclub Tragedy: ಡ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ಫ್ಲೋರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ 100 ಮಂದಿ ಇದ್ದರು!
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:Goa Nightclub Fire: ನ್ಯಾಯಾಂಗ ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಆದೇಶ; ಮಾಲೀಕನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಫ್‌ಐಆರ್
Goa Nightclub Fire: ನ್ಯಾಯಾಂಗ ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಆದೇಶ; ಮಾಲೀಕನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಫ್‌ಐಆರ್
Narendra ModiRahul GandhiFire accidentDraupadi MurmuFireGoaPramod Sawant

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT