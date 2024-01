ಅಜ್ಮೇರ್ ದರ್ಗಾ ತಲುಪಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಪವಿತ್ರ ಚಾದರ್

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: The sacred Chadar, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah.



It will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.



(Earlier Visuals) pic.twitter.com/ioFLnI1FpZ