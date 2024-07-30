ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ವಯನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಮೆಪ್ಪಾಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಭೂಕುಸಿತ ಘಟನೆಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಎಐಸಿಸಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮಲ್ಲಿಕಾರ್ಜುನ ಖರ್ಗೆ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಎಚ್.ಡಿ. ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
‘ಭೂಕುಸಿತ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಎಕ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಎಐಸಿಸಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮಲ್ಲಿಕಾರ್ಜುನ ಖರ್ಗೆ, ವಯನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಭೂಕುಸಿತದಿಂದಾಗಿ ತೀವ್ರ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡವರ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ತ್ವರಿತ ಗತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಸುವಂತೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರಗಳಿಗೆ ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ’. ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೈ ಜೋಡಿಸುವಂತೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Extremely pained by the landslides in Wayanad, where several people are reportedly trapped.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 30, 2024
My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. I urge the State and Central Governments to expedite relief and rescue operations and provide urgent medical help to the victims,…
‘ವಯನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಈ ವಿನಾಶಕಾರಿ ಭೂಕುಸಿತವು ನನ್ನ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನು ಉಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡವರು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಹೊರ ಬರಲೆಂದು ದೇವರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಯುಡಿಎಫ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡುವಂತೆ’ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಎಕ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
I am deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by the massive landslide near Meppadi, Wayanad.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 30, 2024
My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones. I hope and pray that everyone is brought to safety as soon as possible.
I urge the government to…
‘ಭೂಕುಸಿತದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಹಲವು ಮಂದಿ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವುದು ಕೇಳಿ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ. ಭರದಿಂದ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡವವರು ಬೇಗನೆ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಹೊರ ಬರುತ್ತಾರೆಂದು ಭಾವಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಅಗತ್ಯವಿದ್ದರೆ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ತಂಡಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳುಹಿಸುವುದಾಗಿಯೂ ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ ಸ್ಟಾಲಿನ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ‘ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in #Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 30, 2024
I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all.
The government of…
ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಎಕ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಎಚ್.ಡಿ ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ, ‘ದುರಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ದೇವರು ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ, ಭೂಕುಸಿತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿದಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು ಕೇರಳ ಸಿಎಂ ಜತೆಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ಅಗತ್ಯ ನೆರವು ಒದಗಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕೇರಳ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ದೇಶದ ವಿವಿಧ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು ಮಳೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿತ ಅವಘಡಗಳು ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿದೆ. ಜನರು ಜಾಗ್ರತೆವಹಿಸುವಂತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರಗಳು ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ವಹಿಸುವಂತೆ‘ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
I am deeply shocked by the devastating landslide near Wayanad in Kerala, which has claimed many lives. Many others are still trapped under the mud, and rescue operations are ongoing.— ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 30, 2024
The Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, responded promptly by speaking with the Chief…
