ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 30 ಜುಲೈ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

ವಯನಾಡು ಭೂಕುಸಿತ: ಖರ್ಗೆ, ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಎಚ್‌ಡಿಕೆ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published 30 ಜುಲೈ 2024, 7:56 IST
Last Updated 30 ಜುಲೈ 2024, 7:56 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ವಯನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಮೆಪ್ಪಾಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಭೂಕುಸಿತ ಘಟನೆಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಎಐಸಿಸಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮಲ್ಲಿಕಾರ್ಜುನ ಖರ್ಗೆ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ನಾಯಕಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಎಚ್‌.ಡಿ. ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಭೂಕುಸಿತ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಎಐಸಿಸಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮಲ್ಲಿಕಾರ್ಜುನ ಖರ್ಗೆ, ವಯನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಭೂಕುಸಿತದಿಂದಾಗಿ ತೀವ್ರ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡವರ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ತ್ವರಿತ ಗತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಸುವಂತೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರಗಳಿಗೆ ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ’. ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೈ ಜೋಡಿಸುವಂತೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ವಯನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಈ ವಿನಾಶಕಾರಿ ಭೂಕುಸಿತವು ನನ್ನ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನು ಉಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡವರು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಹೊರ ಬರಲೆಂದು ದೇವರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಯುಡಿಎಫ್‌ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡುವಂತೆ’ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ನಾಯಕಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಭೂಕುಸಿತದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಹಲವು ಮಂದಿ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವುದು ಕೇಳಿ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ. ಭರದಿಂದ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡವವರು ಬೇಗನೆ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಹೊರ ಬರುತ್ತಾರೆಂದು ಭಾವಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಅಗತ್ಯವಿದ್ದರೆ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ತಂಡಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳುಹಿಸುವುದಾಗಿಯೂ ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ ಸ್ಟಾಲಿನ್‌ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ‘ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಎಚ್‌.ಡಿ ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ, ‘ದುರಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ದೇವರು ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ, ಭೂಕುಸಿತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿದಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು ಕೇರಳ ಸಿಎಂ ಜತೆಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ಅಗತ್ಯ ನೆರವು ಒದಗಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕೇರಳ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ದೇಶದ ವಿವಿಧ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು ಮಳೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿತ ಅವಘಡಗಳು ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿದೆ. ಜನರು ಜಾಗ್ರತೆವಹಿಸುವಂತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರಗಳು ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ವಹಿಸುವಂತೆ‘ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

LandslideKeralawayanad

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT