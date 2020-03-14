ಖಾಲಿ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಐ ಲೀಗ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳು
ನವದೆಹಲಿ (ಪಿಟಿಐ): ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸೋಂಕು ತಗಲುವ ಆತಂಕದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಐ ಲೀಗ್ ಫುಟ್ಬಾಲ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯ ಮುಂದಿನ 28 ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಖಾಲಿ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಸಲು ಅಖಿಲ ಭಾರತ ಫುಟ್ಬಾಲ್ ಫೆಡರೇಷನ್ (ಎಐಎಫ್ಎಫ್) ತೀರ್ಮಾನಿಸಿದೆ.
ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕ್ಲಬ್ಗಳ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಗಳು, ಲೀಗ್ನ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ಎಐಎಫ್ಎಫ್ ಈ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.
