Asian Games | Squash: ಚಿನ್ನ ಗೆದ್ದ ದೀಪಿಕಾ-ಹರಿಂದರ್ ಜೋಡಿ

🥇𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞!🌟



Our dynamic mixed doubles team of @DipikaPallikal and @sandhu_harinder clinches GOLD, defeating Malaysia by a score of 2-0 in the final at #AsianGames2022!💥🥳



Join us in celebrating this golden achievement and sending… pic.twitter.com/d1GiaRVh4q