ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 13, 2020
19 °C
ಕೊರೊನಾ ತಡೆಗೆ ಕ್ರಮ: ಮೋದಿ ಸಲಹೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸಿದ ಸಾರ್ಕ್ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳ ನಾಯಕರು 

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೊರೊನಾ ವೈರಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡಲು ಪ್ರಬಲ ಕಾರ್ಯತಂತ್ರವನ್ನು ಸಾರ್ಕ್ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳ ಮುಖಂಡರು ರೂಪಿಸಬೇಕು ಎಂಬ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪನ್ನು ನಾನು ಮುಂದಿಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ.  ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರಜೆಗಳನ್ನು ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕರವಾಗಿರಿಸುವುದುದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ  ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಾವು ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಕಾನ್ಫರೆನ್ಸ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಚರ್ಚಿಸೋಣ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ ಭೂತಾನ್‌ನ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಲೊಟೆ ಶೆರಿಂಗ್, ನಾಯಕತ್ವ ಅಂದರೆ ಇದು. ಈ ವಲಯದ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾಗಿರುವ ಕಾರಣ ಈ ಹೊತ್ತಲ್ಲಿ ನಾವೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಜತೆಯಾಗಿ ಮುಂದೆ ಬರಬೇಕಿದೆ. ಚಿಕ್ಕ ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆಗಳು ದೊಡ್ಡ ಪೆಟ್ಟು ನೀಡಲಿವೆ. ಹಾಗಾಗಿ ನಾವು ಸಹಕರಿಸಬೇಕು. ನಿಮ್ಮ ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಿಂದ ಶೀಘ್ರವೇ ಮಹತ್ತರ ಪ್ರಭಾವವನ್ನು ಕಾಣಬಹುದು. ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಕಾನ್ಫರೆನ್ಸ್‌ಗಾಗಿ ಎದುರು ನೋಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮಾಲ್ಡೀವ್ಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಇಬ್ರಾಹಿಂ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಸೊಲಿಹ್ ಅವರೂ ಮೋದಿ ನಿರ್ಧಾರವನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮಹತ್ತರವಾದ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಂದಾಳತ್ವ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. ಕೋವಿಡ್-19ನ್ನು ಸೋಲಿಸಲು ಜತೆಯಾದ ಪರಿಶ್ರಮ ಅಗತ್ಯ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಲಹೆಯನ್ನು ಮಾಲ್ಡೀವ್ಸ್ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಸೊಲಿಹ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ  ಗೊಟಬಯ ರಾಜಪಕ್ಷೆ ಕೂಡಾ ಮೋದಿಯನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದು,  ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಸಿದ್ಧ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನೇಪಾಳದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಕೆ.ಪಿ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಕೂಡಾ ಮೋದಿಯವರ ಸಲಹೆಯನ್ನು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Covid-19

