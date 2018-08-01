ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಬಹಿರಂಗಪಡಿಸಬೇಡಿ ಎಂದು ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಗುರುತಿನ ಚೀಟಿ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ (ಯುಐಡಿಎಐ) ವಿನಂತಿಸಿದೆ.

#PressStatement

People are advised to refrain from publicly putting their Aadhaar numbers on internet and social media and posing challenges to others. 1/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 31, 2018

This advisory has come with reference to some news items appearing on social media reporting few people publicly posting their Aadhaar numbers on internet and social media and posing challenges to others. 2/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 31, 2018

Such activities are uncalled for and should be refrained as these are not in accordance with the law. Aadhaar is a unique identity which can be authenticated to prove one’s identity for various services, benefits and subsidies. 3/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 31, 2018

In our regular media campaigns, we have been consistently making people aware not to display or publish or share their Aadhaar number in public domain.

We emphasise that people should not display or publish their Aadhaar number in public. 4/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 31, 2018

Aadhaar number is personally sensitive information like bank account number, passport number, PAN number, etc., which should be strictly shared only on a need basis for a legitimate use for establishing identity and for legitimate transactions. 5/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 31, 2018

Also, as per the Aadhaar Act, 2016 and IT (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011 and Justice Srikrishna’s proposed Data Protection Bill, personally sensitive information should not be published or shared publicly. 6/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 31, 2018

Indiscriminate and unwanted publication of any personally sensitive information whether Aadhaar or any other, may render the concerned person vulnerable and, therefore, should be avoided. 7/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 31, 2018

Also, it is advised that doing Aadhaar authentication through somebody else’s Aadhaar number or using someone else’s Aadhaar number for any purpose may amount to impersonation and thereby a criminal offence under the Aadhaar Act and Indian Penal Code. 8/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 31, 2018

Any person indulging in such acts or abetting or inciting others to do so makes themselves liable for prosecution and penal action under the law. Therefore people should refrain from such acts. 9/9 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 31, 2018

ಭಾರತೀಯ ದೂರಸಂಪರ್ಕ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರದ (ಟ್ರಾಯ್) ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಆರ್‌.ಎಸ್‌.ಶರ್ಮಾ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್ ಗೆ ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು. ಶರ್ಮಾ ಈ ರೀತಿ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಸವಾಲು ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್‌ ಭದ್ರತಾ ತಜ್ಞನೆಂದು ಕರೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಎಲಿಯಟ್‌ ಆಲ್ಡರ್‌ಸನ್‌(@fs0c131y) ಹೆಸರಿನ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗ, ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರ ಪಾನ್‌ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ, ಮೊಬೈಲ್‌ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಮಾಹಿತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕವಾಗಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದನು.

ಜುಲೈ28 ರಂದು @kingslyj ಎಂಬ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಖಾತೆಯಿಂದ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ’ನಿಮಗೆ 13 ಅಡಿ ಗೋಡೆಯ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಷ್ಟೊಂದು ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಇದ್ದರೆ, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಧಾರ್‌ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಪಡಿಸಿ’ ಎಂದು ಸವಾಲು ಬಂದಿತ್ತು. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಉತ್ತರವಾಗಿ ಶರ್ಮಾ ’ನಾನೀಗ ನಿನಗೆ ಈ ಸವಾಲೊಡ್ಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ: ನನಗೆ ಯಾವ ರೀತಿ ಹಾನಿಯಾಗುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಬಹುದು. ಸರಿಯಾದ ಒಂದು ಉದಾಹರಣೆ ತೋರು’ ಎಂದು ತನ್ನ 12 ಅಂಕಿಗಳ ಆಧಾರ್‌ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್‌ ಗೆ ಆಹ್ವಾನಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರ ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ ಹ್ಯಾಕರ್ ಗಳು ಅವರ ವೈಯಕ್ತಿ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದ್ದಲ್ಲದೆ, ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಮಾಡಿ , ’ಹಾಯ್‌, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಧಾರ್‌ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸುವಿರಾ(ನಿಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಇದ್ದರೆ)? ಎಂದು ಸವಾಲಿನ ಆಟ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸುವ ಇರಾದೆ ತೋರಿದ್ದರು.

ಇದಾದನಂತರ ಕೆಲವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು, ಇದನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಿದ ಯುಐಡಿಎಐ ಜನರು ಈ ರೀತಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಪಡಿಸಬೇಡಿ ಎಂದು ಸರಣಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮೂಲಕ ವಿನಂತಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಶರ್ಮಾ ಖಾತೆಗೆ ದುಡ್ಡು ಜಮಾ ಯತ್ನ!

Hi friends! Back from my village. Quick update: Forget about withdrawing money from my A/c, these "Hackers" couldn't even deposit the Re 1! Looks like @TOIIndiaNews, @ZeeNews @Outlookindia @TimesNow need to change their headline! BTW well designed app @NPCI_BHIM @UPI_NPCI. pic.twitter.com/CqU3MScpMv — RS Sharma (@rssharma3) July 30, 2018

ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಬಳಸಿ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆ ಹಚ್ಚಿರುವ ಹ್ಯಾಕರ್ ಗಳು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರ ಖಾತೆಗೆ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಒಂದು ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಜಮಾ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಕೆಲವು ಪತ್ರಿಕೆಗಳು ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದವು. ಆದರೆ ತನ್ನ ಖಾತೆಯಿಂದ ದುಡ್ಡು ತೆಗೆಯುವುದನ್ನು ಬಿಡಿ, ಖಾತೆಗೆ 1 ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಜಮಾ ಮಾಡಲೂ ಹ್ಯಾಕರ್ ಗಳಿಂದ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Some more attempts to deposit money. Note: This was done using my Aadhaar number, not my "leaked" Bank Accounts! Sorry I am not open for bribes. Friends please look up the word "ethical", because this is not it. pic.twitter.com/z47Vy2dvFF — RS Sharma (@rssharma3) July 30, 2018

ಇದಾದ ನಂತರ ಇನ್ನೂ ಕೆಲವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆಗೆ ಹಣ ಜಮಾ ಮಾಡಲು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಜನರು ನನ್ನ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಬಳಸಿ ಹಣ ಜಮಾ ಮಾಡಲು ಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆಯೇ ಹೊರತು ನನ್ನ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಸೋರಿಕೆ ಆಗಿಲ್ಲ, ಕ್ಷಮಿಸಿ ನಾನು ಲಂಚ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಒಟಿಪಿ ರಿಕ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್ ನಿಂದಾಗಿ ಫೋನ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟರಿ ಖಾಲಿಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ

Friends. Let's reconvene tomorrow. Small request, the failed Aadhaar Authentication requests (OTP's) are really draining my battery. I'm always ready for constructive discussions. If you have any suggestions please share. — RS Sharma (@rssharma3) July 30, 2018

ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರು ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ನಂತರ ಆಧಾರ್ ದೃಢೀಕರಣ ಮನವಿಗಾಗಿ ಸಂದೇಶ (ಒಟಿಪಿ) ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ನನ್ನ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟರಿ ಖಾಲಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಹಾಗಾಗಿ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಾಳೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸೋಣ. ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ನಾನು ಸದಾ ಸಿದ್ದ, ನಿಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಸಲಹೆಗಳಿದ್ದರೆ ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ ಎಂದು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರು ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

