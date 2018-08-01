7

ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಬಹಿರಂಗಪಡಿಸಬೇಡಿ: ಯುಐಡಿಎಐ 

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published:
Updated:

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಬಹಿರಂಗಪಡಿಸಬೇಡಿ ಎಂದು ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಗುರುತಿನ ಚೀಟಿ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ (ಯುಐಡಿಎಐ) ವಿನಂತಿಸಿದೆ.

ಭಾರತೀಯ ದೂರಸಂಪರ್ಕ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರದ (ಟ್ರಾಯ್) ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಆರ್‌.ಎಸ್‌.ಶರ್ಮಾ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್ ಗೆ ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು. ಶರ್ಮಾ ಈ ರೀತಿ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಸವಾಲು ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್‌ ಭದ್ರತಾ ತಜ್ಞನೆಂದು ಕರೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಎಲಿಯಟ್‌ ಆಲ್ಡರ್‌ಸನ್‌(@fs0c131y) ಹೆಸರಿನ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗ, ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರ ಪಾನ್‌ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ, ಮೊಬೈಲ್‌ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಮಾಹಿತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕವಾಗಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದನು.
ಜುಲೈ28 ರಂದು @kingslyj ಎಂಬ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಖಾತೆಯಿಂದ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ’ನಿಮಗೆ 13 ಅಡಿ ಗೋಡೆಯ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಷ್ಟೊಂದು ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಇದ್ದರೆ, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಧಾರ್‌ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಪಡಿಸಿ’ ಎಂದು ಸವಾಲು ಬಂದಿತ್ತು. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಉತ್ತರವಾಗಿ ಶರ್ಮಾ ’ನಾನೀಗ ನಿನಗೆ ಈ ಸವಾಲೊಡ್ಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ: ನನಗೆ ಯಾವ ರೀತಿ ಹಾನಿಯಾಗುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಬಹುದು. ಸರಿಯಾದ ಒಂದು ಉದಾಹರಣೆ ತೋರು’ ಎಂದು ತನ್ನ 12 ಅಂಕಿಗಳ ಆಧಾರ್‌ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್‌ ಗೆ ಆಹ್ವಾನಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರ ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ ಹ್ಯಾಕರ್ ಗಳು ಅವರ ವೈಯಕ್ತಿ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದ್ದಲ್ಲದೆ, ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಮಾಡಿ , ’ಹಾಯ್‌, ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಧಾರ್‌ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸುವಿರಾ(ನಿಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಇದ್ದರೆ)? ಎಂದು ಸವಾಲಿನ ಆಟ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸುವ ಇರಾದೆ ತೋರಿದ್ದರು.
ಇದಾದನಂತರ ಕೆಲವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು, ಇದನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಿದ ಯುಐಡಿಎಐ ಜನರು ಈ ರೀತಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಪಡಿಸಬೇಡಿ ಎಂದು ಸರಣಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮೂಲಕ ವಿನಂತಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಶರ್ಮಾ ಖಾತೆಗೆ ದುಡ್ಡು ಜಮಾ ಯತ್ನ!

ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಬಳಸಿ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆ ಹಚ್ಚಿರುವ ಹ್ಯಾಕರ್ ಗಳು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರ ಖಾತೆಗೆ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಒಂದು ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಜಮಾ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಕೆಲವು ಪತ್ರಿಕೆಗಳು ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದವು. ಆದರೆ ತನ್ನ ಖಾತೆಯಿಂದ ದುಡ್ಡು ತೆಗೆಯುವುದನ್ನು ಬಿಡಿ, ಖಾತೆಗೆ 1 ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಜಮಾ ಮಾಡಲೂ ಹ್ಯಾಕರ್ ಗಳಿಂದ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದಾದ ನಂತರ ಇನ್ನೂ ಕೆಲವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆಗೆ ಹಣ ಜಮಾ ಮಾಡಲು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಜನರು ನನ್ನ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಬಳಸಿ ಹಣ ಜಮಾ ಮಾಡಲು ಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆಯೇ ಹೊರತು ನನ್ನ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಸೋರಿಕೆ ಆಗಿಲ್ಲ, ಕ್ಷಮಿಸಿ ನಾನು ಲಂಚ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

ಒಟಿಪಿ ರಿಕ್ವೆಸ್ಟ್ ನಿಂದಾಗಿ ಫೋನ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟರಿ ಖಾಲಿಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ

ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರು ಆಧಾರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ನಂತರ ಆಧಾರ್ ದೃಢೀಕರಣ ಮನವಿಗಾಗಿ ಸಂದೇಶ (ಒಟಿಪಿ) ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ನನ್ನ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟರಿ ಖಾಲಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಹಾಗಾಗಿ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಾಳೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸೋಣ. ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ನಾನು ಸದಾ ಸಿದ್ದ, ನಿಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಸಲಹೆಗಳಿದ್ದರೆ ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ ಎಂದು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಅವರು ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ

ಟ್ರಾಯ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ಆಧಾರ್ ಪ್ರಹಸನ

ಟ್ರಾಯ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಹ್ಯಾಕ್ ಆಗಿಲ್ಲ, ಆಧಾರ್ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ: ಯುಐಡಿಎಐ

ಮೋದಿಗೂ ’ಆಧಾರ್‌’ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್‌: ಟ್ರಾಯ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಸೋರಿಕೆ!

 

Tags: 
Aadhaar
Twitter
UIDAI
TRAI
Ram Sewak Sharma
ಆಧಾರ್
ಟ್ವಿಟರ್

ಬರಹ ಇಷ್ಟವಾಯಿತೆ?

  • 1

    Happy

  • 3

    Amused

  • 0

    Sad

  • 0

    Frustrated

  • 2

    Angry

Comments:

0 comments
View All

Write the first review for this !
ಶಿಕ್ಷಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರಿಗೆ ಶೇ.5 ಮೀಸಲಾತಿಗೆ ಶಿವಸೇನೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ
ಮದುವೆಗೆ ನಿರಾಕರಣೆ: ರೈಲು ಮುಂದೆ ಹಾರಿ ಯೋಧ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ
ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಧಾರ್ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಬಹಿರಂಗಪಡಿಸಬೇಡಿ: ಯುಐಡಿಎಐ 