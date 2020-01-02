ತುಮಕೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ರೈತ ಸಮಾವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಗುರುವಾರ ಆಗಮಿಸಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ವಿರುದ್ದ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ 'GobackModi' ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಟಾಪ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿದೆ.

ತುಮಕೂರಿನ ಸಿದ್ದಗಂಗಾ ಮಠಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ಹಲವು ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕುಸಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆ, ನಿರುದ್ಯೋಗದಂತಹ ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ತರಾಟೆಗೆ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ನೆರೆಹಾವಳಿ ಉಂಟಾಗಿ ಜನರು ತೀವ್ರ ತೊಂದರೆಗೆ ಸಿಲುಕಿದ್ದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ನೀವು ಎಲ್ಲಿದ್ದೀರಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

#GobackModi ಜೊತೆಗೆ #ಉತ್ತರಕೊಡಿಮೋದಿ ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಅನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

What Karnataka expected Modi to speak on: 🔹️Rising unemployment

🔹️Farmer suicides

🔹️Flood relief

🔹️Inflation

🔹️Falling GDP growth

🔹️Women's safety

🔹️Draconian CAA What Modi said: 🔸️Raise your voice against Pakistan's atrocities of the past#GoBackModi — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 2, 2020

‘GobackModi’ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಕೆಲ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ...

#GobackModi is trending again. Bengaluru shares the same emotion as #TamilNadu If #ModiShah is not understanding that this is the Public emotion and not Pakistan funded, then this will spread out. #GobackModi https://t.co/kGeMkfThFn — Karthik Vijayan (@iamkarthikvjn) January 2, 2020

Solving the mahadayi issues, sub-urban train and GST issues were highlighted before elections. Why r those not being answered now! Border issues r arising, y can't he answer that as well #GobackModi #ಉತ್ತರಕೊಡಿಮೋದಿ — ನವೀನ್ ಕೌಟಿ (@KmNaveen) January 2, 2020

Protesting cooking gas price rise and railway fare is antinatonal according to bhakts, so let us join nation building and call to support it. #GobackModi #ಉತ್ತರಕೊಡಿಮೋದಿ — Hemanth Krishne Gowda | ಹೇಮಂತ್ ಕೃಷ್ಣೇಗೌಡ (@hemanth_kgowda) January 2, 2020

Absolutely. I have seen Chennai doing it during #GoBackModi. Excellent way to protest. pic.twitter.com/cWN7SfRS6d — Girish (@GirishNaught) December 29, 2019