ಟ್ವಿಟರ್: ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಟಾಪ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ #GobackModi

ತುಮಕೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ರೈತ ಸಮಾವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಗುರುವಾರ ಆಗಮಿಸಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ವಿರುದ್ದ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ 'GobackModi' ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಟಾಪ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿದೆ. 

ತುಮಕೂರಿನ ಸಿದ್ದಗಂಗಾ ಮಠಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ಹಲವು ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕುಸಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆ, ನಿರುದ್ಯೋಗದಂತಹ ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ತರಾಟೆಗೆ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ನೆರೆಹಾವಳಿ ಉಂಟಾಗಿ ಜನರು ತೀವ್ರ ತೊಂದರೆಗೆ ಸಿಲುಕಿದ್ದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ನೀವು ಎಲ್ಲಿದ್ದೀರಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

#GobackModi ಜೊತೆಗೆ #ಉತ್ತರಕೊಡಿಮೋದಿ ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಅನ್ನು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. 

‘GobackModi’ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌  ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಕೆಲ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ...

Narendra Modi
Siddaganga Matha
BJP
