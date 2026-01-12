<p><strong>ವರ್ಕ್ ಫ್ರಂ ಹೋಮ್</strong></p><p><strong>ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ:</strong> ಪಿಯಾನಲಿಟಿಕ್ಸ್ ಎಜುಟೆಕ್ (Pianalytix Edutech) ಪ್ರೈವೇಟ್ ಲಿಮಿಟೆಡ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ರಿಯಾಕ್ಟ್ ನೇಟಿವ್ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಡೆವಲಪ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಇಂಟರ್ನಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೇಮಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ಆ್ಯಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್, ಡೇಟಾ ಬೇಸ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಸಿಸ್ಟಮ್ (ಡಿಬಿಎಂಎಸ್), ಐಒಎಸ್, ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಅಪ್ಲಿಕೇಷನ್ ಡೆವಲಪ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಮತ್ತು ರಿಯಾಕ್ಟ್ ನೇಟಿವ್ ಕುರಿತು ಜ್ಞಾನ ಇರುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು<br>ಜ. 29ರ ಒಳಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬಹುದು. </p><p>ಸ್ಟೈಪೆಂಡ್– ₹ 16,000. </p><p>ಸಂಪರ್ಕ: <a href="https://internshala.com/internship/detail/work-from-home-part-time-react-native-mobile-app-development-internship-at-pianalytix-edutech-private-limted1767077879">https://shorturl.at/aT8Xx</a>. </p><p><strong>ಪ್ರಾಂಪ್ಟ್ ಡಿಸೈನರ್ ಟ್ರೇನಿ :</strong> ಐಮಾಪ್ರೊ ಇನ್ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾನವು (Imapro.in Foundation) ಪ್ರಾಂಪ್ಟ್ ಡಿಸೈನರ್ ಟ್ರೇನಿ ಇಂಟರ್ನಿಗಳನ್ನು ಆಹ್ವಾನಿಸಿದೆ. ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆಯುವ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ ಇರುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬಹುದು. ಜ. 29 ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಕೆಗೆ ಕಡೇ ದಿನ. </p><p>ಸ್ಟೈಪೆಂಡ್ ₹ 2,000– ₹ 5,000. </p><p>ಸಂಪರ್ಕ: <a href="https://internshala.com/internship/detail/work-from-home-prompt-designer-trainee-internship-at-imaproin1767076612">https://shorturl.at/gFcKr</a>.</p><p>****</p><p><strong>ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಕೇಂದ್ರಿತ</strong></p><p><strong>ಸಾಫ್ಟ್ವೇರ್ ಟೆಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್:</strong> </p><p>ಅಯೂ ಡಿವೈಸಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಸಾಫ್ಟ್ವೇರ್ ಟೆಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಇಂಟರ್ನಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೇಮಕ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ಡೇಟಾಬೇಸ್ ಟೆಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್, ಮ್ಯಾನ್ಯುಯಲ್ ಟೆಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್, ಸಾಫ್ಟ್ವೇರ್ ಟೆಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಮತ್ತು ಯೂಸಬಿಲಿಟಿ ಟೆಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅರಿತಿರುವವರು ಜ. 29ರ ಒಳಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬಹುದು. </p><p>ಸ್ಟೈಪೆಂಡ್– ₹ 8,000– ₹ 12,000. </p><p>ಸಂಪರ್ಕ: <a href="https://internshala.com/internship/detail/software-testing-internship-in-bangalore-at-ayu-devices1767075030">https://shorturl.at/IJMWA</a>. </p>.<p><strong>ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ಮಾರ್ಕೆಟಿಂಗ್:</strong> ಜೆನ್ಎಐ ಪೀಪಲ್ (GenAI People) ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ಮಾರ್ಕೆಟಿಂಗ್ ಇಂಟರ್ನಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೇಮಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡುವ ಮತ್ತು ಬರೆಯುವ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ ಇರುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಜನವರಿ 29ರ ಒಳಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬಹುದು. </p><p>ಸ್ಟೈಪೆಂಡ್–₹ 20,000– ₹ 25,000.<br></p><p>ಸಂಪರ್ಕ: <a href="https://internshala.com/internship/detail/digital-marketing-internship-in-bangalore-at-genai-people1767072253">https://shorturl.at/TLWIm</a></p>.<div><p><strong>ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tpml.pv">ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ </a>| <a href="https://apps.apple.com/in/app/prajavani-kannada-news-app/id1535764933">ಐಒಎಸ್</a> | <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va94OfB1dAw2Z4q5mK40">ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್</a>, <a href="https://www.twitter.com/prajavani">ಎಕ್ಸ್</a>, <a href="https://www.fb.com/prajavani.net">ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್</a> ಮತ್ತು <a href="https://www.instagram.com/prajavani">ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ</a>ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.</strong></p></div>