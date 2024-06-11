ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 11 ಜೂನ್ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation career guide
ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC Examination: ಮಾದರಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆ ಗಣಿತ– ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ

SSLC Examination
್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published 11 ಜೂನ್ 2024, 11:23 IST
Last Updated 11 ಜೂನ್ 2024, 11:23 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

SSLC Examination: ಮಾದರಿ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಪತ್ರಿಕೆ ಗಣಿತ– ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ

SSLC exam

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT